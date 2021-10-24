Last Updated:

Elephant Dies Due To Electrocution In Assam

Press Trust Of India

Guwahati, Oct 24 (PTI) An adult female elephant died due to electrocution in Golaghat district of Assam on Sunday, a state government official said.

The incident took place around 4 am, and signs of burns owing to electrocution were visible, he said.

A forest official said an electric post of 11 KV line was found tilted in Dholagaon Pathar near the carcass of the elephant, aged around 18 years, according to a government release.

A post-mortem examination has been conducted, it added. PTI ESB RBT RBT

