Elephant Movement Increasing In Wayand Corridor: Wildlife Trust Of India

Kerala's Thirunelli-Kudrakote elephant corridor has marked an increase in the movement of elephants nearly four years after it was granted protection by the state government, the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) said in a recently published report. According to the WTI, the 37 acres of land that was secured under the larger Wayanad corridor links over 6,500 elephants which are fiercely protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

According to data released by WTI, the Thirunelli-Kudrakote elephant corridor has not only witnessed a rise in the elephant movement but also the growth of other species including tigers and spotted deer.

This can be seen a great piece of news for the state which back in May witnessed the horrifying death of a pregnant elephant who passed away in agony after eating pineapple filled with explosives. This incident occurred in the Silent Valley Forest in Malappuram.

The 2,200 acre Wayanad corridor was initiated by the Kerala government nearly 15 years ago, located at the tri-junction of Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Launched in association with the Wildlife Trust of India, the corridor falls between protected areas of the Brahmagiri Wildlife Sanctuary and Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary. Over 200-odd villagers were relocated to ensure the protection of the elephant corridor.

Read: Zoo: Oldest African Elephant In North America Dies At 56

Read: India’s Tiger Census Sets World Record For Being 'largest Camera Trap Wildlife Survey'

Tiger population on a rise

Back in July, India’s tiger estimation for the year 2018 was awarded the Guinness World Record for being the largest camera-trap wildlife survey. Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the country fulfilled its aim to double the tiger numbers four years before the target.

Since 2006, the government has been conducting the census every four years led by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) with cooperation from various state forest departments and conservation NGOs. Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that his government will soon launch a project to conserve Asiatic Lions and its landscape in a holistic manner.

Read: 'World's Loneliest Elephant' Okayed To Quit Zoo For New Life

Read: Orphaned Elephant Calf Maters The Art Of Drinking Water With Trunk, Video Breaks Internet