Orphaned Elephant Calf Maters The Art Of Drinking Water With Trunk, Video Breaks Internet

In a video uploaded on Sheldrick Wildlife’s official Twitter handle, an elephant can be seen mastering the art of drinking water. According to the caption of the video, Larro is an orphan and just 2 years old. The adorable video has left the netizens in complete awe as they applaud the skills of the 2 years old.

Orphan Larro masters the art of drinking water

The 47 seconds short clip shows the baby elephant standing right next to the pond. As the video progresses, we can see Larro using her trunk to drink water. The caption of the video reads, “For a long time (as is normal with baby #elephants) orphan Larro struggled to use her trunk to drink. But now, she’s totally mastered the art and does it with aplomb! She’s 2 years old and in the care of our Nursery:”.

Uploaded on September 3, the video has garnered over 5 views. It has invited 954 likes and 155 Retweets. Tweeples have Retweeted the video, giving it their own caption. Praising the baby elephant, one user wrote, "Super Star!! Bravo Larro!!!!You shine so bright, my lovely".

Wow, from that angle she looks so big! — CarrieStLCards (@CarrieStLCards) September 3, 2020

You guys are wonderful. — Must Love Cats (@MustLoveCats14) September 3, 2020

She’s beautiful! — Jordana de la AntiNazi🐼 (@jordanalipscomb) September 3, 2020

👏🏼 👏🏼👏🏼 Well done, my adopted orphan Larro! 💕🐘 — LA Bennett (@lablvnv) September 3, 2020

I love them. Thanks for keeping them safe. — manesandtails1 (@manesandtails1) September 3, 2020

Bless her. It’s been so frustrating for her. Clever girl and patient Keepers making her feel loved. Thankyou #fostermum — SaveOurSparrows (@SaveOurSparrows) September 3, 2020

I wish I could use my hands as well as Larro uses hers!! What a special, clever girl!! — David Burkhardt (@DavidBurkhard20) September 3, 2020

I love the Shedrick Wildlife Foundation. They have increased the elephant population since the 70's with loving kindness. https://t.co/lgRTbg07j5 — Jackie - Sirga is my Favorite Lioness MEOW🐾🐾 (@onionisfinished) September 3, 2020

It takes a long time, without mother, to teach baby elephants. https://t.co/2njkNvog5B — Krista Thomas (@Chriss138) September 3, 2020

In a separate incident, a tusker successfully opening a tap to drink water gives another evidence of their high competency. Posted by IFS Officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, the 38-second clip shows an elephant in its zoo moving towards the boundaries of its enclosure, leaving onlookers in fear. However, to everybody’s surprise, the giant does not harm anybody, rather opens the tap using its trunk. The clip ends with the visitors applauding the elephant's wit. Nanda, who posted the clip earlier on June 6, highlighted that elephants were land animals with the largest brain. He added that the species has managed to survive through years by adapting to changes. However, he took the opportunity to call for freedom of elephants writing that elephants did not deserve to be in shackles.

(Image Credits: Twitter/SheldrickWildlife)

