Eluru Mystery Disease: Traces Of Mercury & Pesticide Found In Blood Samples Of Patients

A week after the strange illness broke out in Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru which has so far killed one and sickened over 600 people, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy in a virtual meet ordered for an in-depth examination and research in every aspect to find out the exact cause of the outbreak of Eluru mystery disease. During the virtual meeting, the CM directed the officials, doctors and experts from AIIMS, NIN, IICT, CCMB, NCDC and NIV to test water samples, recheck and confirm if the illness is due to water contamination.

Stating that the presence of organochloride and organophosphorus has been detected in the blood samples of the patients suffering from Eluru mystery disease, Jaganmohan Reddy said that the doctors and the experts should find out how did it happen. Apart from this, the state government has also formed a committee that will move forward coordinating with various organisations, agencies, and experts conducting testing on the illness.

Eluru Mystery Disease Study: Pesticides & Mercury residues found

Proceeding with the directions of the Andhra Pradesh CM, the expert team from AIIMS, New Delhi informed that 16 water samples were tested and high concentrations of lead and nickel were not found, but the tests were being re-conducted. AIIMS experts also said that Nickel was detected in the primary investigation of milk and currently, it is being studied further. Earlier, nickle and lead were detected in blood samples and lead was found in urine samples of the patients.

The experts investigating the illness suggest that pesticides can also lead to this current situation because they contain heavy metals. The investigating team said that the blood and urine samples have been sent to CFSL to determine the presence of organochlorine and the results and the results are awaited.

Apart from this, the National Institution of Nutrition has formed a 9-member committee and their preliminary investigators informed that residue of pesticides are the cause of the outbreak of Eluru mystery disease and research needs to be done in long run. It also stated that Mercury traces in rice are high and the residue of pesticides were also found on the tomato and organophosphorus has been detected in the blood. But, the experts are yet to find out how did all of this enter the human body.

In the virtual conference, CM Reddy said that the next review meeting will be held on Wednesday to discuss the issue further. Directing the officials and medical experts to lay special attention on preventing the stray usage of banned pesticides, Jaganmohan Reddy said that immediate action should be taken if banned pesticides are sold. He said only pesticides and fertilizers approved by RBKs should be delivered to farmers and awareness should be created among farmers on their usage.

The authorities and experts from AIIMS Delhi, Indian Institute of Chemical Technology and Andhra Pradesh Municipal Department have said there is no evidence of contamination of drinking water. The officials said only two people were fallen ill since the previous day and 8 people in Vijayawada and 5 people in Eluru are being treated while others have been discharged from the hospitals.

