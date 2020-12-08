On Eluru Mystery Illness, Naidu Alleges Andhra Govt's Cover-up & Demands Jagan Stay There

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday accused the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state Government of attempting to "cover-up" the cause of the mysterious illness that has affected over 300 people in several areas of Eluru town in West Godavari district.

Naidu advised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to pay personal attention to the need for restoring normalcy in the town and creating confidence in the local people.

'Evidence of water contamination or air pollution'

Addressing a press conference in Amaravati, the TDP chief said that it was wrong on the part of the Health Minister to refute possibilities of water contamination or drainage problems. He said it was also wrong to dismiss the symptoms of the affected persons as mass hysteria. By saying so, the Government was getting away from its responsibility at a time when the people are in need of all possible help. One person died and over 315 people have fallen ill till now but the State Government is taking it lightly, he alleged.

"There was prima facie evidence to say that the people were falling ill due to water contamination or air pollution. There might be lapses in drinking water lines getting contaminated with drainage. Or, there might be problems caused by wrong chlorination or improper use of pesticides meant for mosquito control. Under such a panic situation, CM Jagan should have stayed in Eluru for two to three days and given proper leadership," said Chandrababu Naidu.

He further said that CM Reddy visited Eluru for a while on Monday and went on his way to attend marriages, which was totally unbecoming of a leader at the time of crisis. Stating that people of all ages were falling victims to the disease, Naidu stressed the need for a deep study of the mystery illness.

He questioned why the Chief Minister was hesitating to impose a health emergency in Eluru so as to initiate all required steps in restoring normalcy as soon as possible.

"This Government had not paid salaries to the outsourced staff in sanitation across the State for many months and also during the alarming coronavirus epidemic time. Even the sanitation staff in Eluru might not have got their dues properly. There was no proper cleaning of water tanks and no proper maintenance of drainages ever since the YSRCP came to rule," he stated.

Andhra CM visits Eluru

Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday visited the Government General Hospital in Eluru where hundreds of people were admitted with symptoms of nausea, giddiness and epilepsy since Saturday. He interacted with those afflicted by the mysterious illness even as the number of patients rose to 347. The cause of the sickness is yet to be ascertained.

According to a report released by the district collector, as many as 340 people fell sick due to the mystery disease, out of which 157 are still undergoing treatment. One person has succumbed to the illness while 168 have been discharged. A total of 56 doctors including specialists are providing treatment to the affected patients. Besides, a household health survey has been conducted in 57,863 houses to spread awareness. The Centre has also voiced its concern and sent a team, even as the illness is being studied.

(With inputs from agency)