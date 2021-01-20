Empowering Transgender Community As Kerala Govt Includes Trans People As 3rd Gender Option

Quick links:
Kerala left front government has announced programmes for the transgender community with an aim to uplift and bring them to the forefront of the society. K.K Shailaja, Kerala’s Minister of Health and Social Welfare recently announced this progressive initiative that will include special scholarships to transgender students and wedding grants to trans couple.
“An order has been issued to add transgender/transwoman/transman in all application forms of the state government along with the options of female/male. This will help in the upliftment of the transgender community," Shailaja said.
There was a need to give more care and consideration for the transgender community as they are an educationally backward group. Their everyday struggle made the Kerala government launch this scheme. According to a recent survey, 58% of transgender students drop out of educational institutions without being able to complete even the basic education, the minister further added.
Kerala has become the first state in India to declare the Transgender Policy after the Supreme Court's historic verdict, which declared transgender people the 'third gender', affirmed that the fundamental rights granted under the Constitution of India will be equally applicable to them, and gave them the right to self-identification of their gender as male, female or third gender.
