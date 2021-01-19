Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Kerala Vs Haryana Live Stream, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast

Kerala and Haryana will meet in an upcoming elite Group E fixture of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 12:00 PM IST from the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on January 19, 2021. Here are the Kerala vs Haryana live streaming details, how to watch Kerala vs Haryana live in India, Kerala vs Haryana live scores, and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy live: Kerela vs Haryana preview

The upcoming contest of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy between Kerala and Haryana promises to be a high octane encounter considering the blistering form of both teams. Haryana are the table toppers of the elite Group E, and are currently enjoying a stellar unbeaten run in the competition. Having played four matches so far, the side is yet to lose a single fixture. Interestingly, Haryana have batted second in all their four matches, and have successfully chased down totals in all the games.

Kerala also have showcased a gutsy performance in the competition. The Sanju Samson-led side are placed just below the table-toppers Haryana. With only a single loss to their name, Kerala have a solid chance to challenge Haryana's supremacy. The side have a potent batting attack and will rely on Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Azharuddeen, and Sachin Baby.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy points table

Haryana, with 16 points, sit comfortably at the top of the table in the elite Group E. Kerala are right behind with 12 points and occupy the second place on the table. The battle of the top two teams of the group is bound to enthrall the fans, and Kerela also have a golden opportunity to match Haryana in terms of points if they manage to register a victory in the contest.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Kerala vs Haryana squads

Kerala: Sanju Samson, Sachin Baby, Jalaj Saxena, Robin Uthappa, Abhishek Mohan SL, Vinoop S Manoharan, Mohammed Azharuddeen M, Rohan S Kunnummal, Midhun S, Vatsal Govind Sharma, Rojith KG, Sreeroop M P, Vishnu Vinod, Salman Nizar, Basil Thampi, S Sreesanth, Nidheesh MD, Asif KM, Akshay Chandran, Midhun PK

Haryana: Chaitanya Bishnoi, Mohit Sharma, Rohit Parmod Sharma, Guntashveer Singh, Shivam Chauhan, Himanshu Rana, Sumit Kumar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nitin Saini, Arun Chaprana, Harshal Patel, Shubham Rohilla, Ashish Hooda, Pramod Chandila, Sanjay Pahal, Ajit Chahal, Tinu Kundu, Aman Kumar, Ankit Kumar, Yashu Sharma, Kapil Hooda

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy live in India: Kerala vs Haryana live streaming details

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 match will be telecast live in India on Star Sports 1. The live streaming of the match will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Kerala vs Haryana live scores and updates can be found on the BCCI website and BCCI domestic social media handles.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Pitch report and weather forecast

The wicket at Wankhede is known to assist the batsmen. With lightning-quick outfield and shorter boundaries, a high-scoring encounter between the two star-studded teams is expected. As for the weather, AccuWeather predicts that the conditions will be ideal for a T20 encounter. Clear skies are expected throughout the match, and an uninterrupted game is on the cards. The temperatures during the match are likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius.

Image source: Yuzvendra Chahal Instagram

