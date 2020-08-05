WHO: Youth Visiting Nightclubs And Beaches Leading A Rise In Fresh Coronavirus Cases

The World Health Organisation has recently come out and stated that one of the primary causes for the recent spike in COVID-19 cases is young people who are using the relaxation of lockdown measures to visit nightclubs, coffee shops, restaurants and beaches. The WHO also added that a large portion of the new coronavirus cases reported in the last three months are those from those aged 15-24.

Countries reinstating lockdown

According to reports, the WHO conducted a survey of millions of coronavirus cases from late February to Mid-June and discovered that the proportion of young people getting the virus had risen exponentially, from 4.5 per cent to 15 per cent.

As per reports, the WHO further added that countries like Spain, Germany and France, and Asian countries such as Japan that have experienced a rise in virus cases have revealed that a lot of the new cases belong to young people. The sudden rise in coronavirus cases after a momentary lapse in cases has prompted countries and regions that were planning to or had already eased restrictions to impose new travel restrictions and even bar foreign travellers from certain nations.

According to reports, even nations like Vietnam and Germany that had been initially praised for their coronavirus response are now busy battling new clusters of the deadly virus. US virus expert Anthony Fauci reportedly made a statement last month wherein he asked young people to continue to observe social distance and to avoid crowded areas.

The deadly coronavirus which began in an illegal wet market in Wuhan, China last year has quickly spread all over the world, the virus named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation has infected 18,570,858 people worldwide and the global death toll stands at 701,278. As per the John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre, the United States has reported a total of at least 4,771,846 positive virus cases and has a death toll of 156,839. The US currently has the highest number of reported cases in the world, making it the epicentre of the deadly virus.

