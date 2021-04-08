Every Mistake Not A Crime, I Only Posted Video, Didnt Riot: Deep Sidhu Tells Delhi Court

Punjabi-actor-turned 'activist' Deep Sidhu during his bail plea hearing at the Tis Hazari Court in Delhi on Thursday stated that he had just posted a video and that was his mistake, in the context of the Republic Day-farmers' rally violence. However, not every mistake is not a crime, Deep Sindhu claimed. He was arrested for his alleged role in the Red Fort violence on January 26. Deep Sidhu's lawyer to the court claimed that he did not indulge in a single act of violence and that he left even before the violence erupted, adding that the media named him as the conspirator.

Following this, Special Judge Neelofer Abida Perveen, who was hearing Sidhu’s bail plea, adjourned the matter for further hearing on April 12.

Deep Sidhu's lawyer also added that the actor is not part of any farmers' union and the call for protest was by farmer leaders adding that there's no evidence that Deep Sidhu mobilised the crowd. "The call for protest was by farmer leaders, I'm not a member of farmer union, no call was given by me to go to Red Fort. There's no evidence that I've mobilised crowd," ANI quoted Deep Sidhu's lawyer.

Delhi Police on February 9 arrested Deep Sidhu from Karnal, Haryana on charges of inciting violence near the Red Fort on Republic Day. The FIR registered in connection with the violence at the Red Fort in Delhi on Republic Day includes the names of Deep Sidhu and others. They are all accused of committing violence. This comes after the shameful events on January 26 when protesters hoisted a religious flag following the violence at the Red Fort.

Farmers who have been protesting against the three laws passed in Parliament in September i.e. Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 took out a tractor rally on Republic Day, after days of route negotiation with the Delhi Police.

However, the tractor march turned violent when the protesting farmers in the tractor rally entered areas unauthorised to them. Deep Sidhu has been arrested for several offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including rioting (147 and 148), unlawful assembly (149), attempt to murder (120-B), criminal conspiracy (120-B), assaulting or obstructing public servant (152), dacoity (395), culpable homicide (308) and disobedience to order promulgated by public servant (188).

(Image Credits: @iamdeepsidhu/Twitter)

(With Inputs: ANI)