'Evidence Suggests That COVID Vaccine Saves People': Health Ministry On Impact Of 3rd Wave

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday asserted that with effective vaccination in place, India has been able to tackle the third COVID wave without facing severe infections and a high fatality rate. After reflecting upon the higher rate of vaccination drives across the country, the health minister noted that during the recent wave, it was proved that the vaccines are effective in saving lives and ‘clear evidence has emerged that the COVID-19 vaccines have been protecting people.’

Asserting upon their statement, the health ministry informed that around 167.88 crore doses have been administered in the country so far and around 96% of people above 18 years of age have been given the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and around 76% of the eligible adult population has been jabbed with the second dose. As per the data shared by Health Ministry, 1.35 crore people were given the precaution dose.

Clear Evidence that Vaccination protects people: Health Ministry

The Health Ministry also highlighted another feat achieved by the country in terms of Coronavirus vaccination. To date, around 16 States and Union Territories have successfully administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to all of its eligible adult population. They further added that four states & UTs have recorded around 96 to 99 per cent first dose of COVID-19 vaccination coverage.

"A total of 16 states, UTs have achieved 100 per cent first dose vaccination coverage, four states and UTs are between 96-99 per cent," Joint secretary of Union health ministry Lav Agarwal stated at the press conference.

Lav Agarwal further added that data suggests that the ongoing third COVID-19 wave has significantly been less fatal and deadly than the previous two waves. After which, Dr VK Paul, Member Health (Niti Aayog) asserted that the significant decline in the virulence of the COVID-19 has been recorded due to large vaccination, and the vaccines should be credited for the decline in severity of the disease.

“There is clear evidence that vaccination has been protecting our people. It’s been ensuring a low prevalence of severe disease & protecting against mortality. This has been the hallmark of this phase of the pandemic,” Dr VK Paul stated.

COVID-19 situation in India

India reported 1,72,433 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours, up 6.8% over February 2, according to the Union Health Ministry. India's active caseload now stands at 15,33,921, accounting for 3.67 per cent of the country's total positive cases. The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 12.98%, while the daily positivity rate is stated to be 10.99%.

(With ANI Inputs)

