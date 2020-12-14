'Evidence To Incriminate Pak For Training & Infiltrating Terrorists,' Asserts J&K DGP

Issuing a comment on the success of security forces' in neutralizing two Pakistani terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir on Sunday, DGP Dilbagh Singh has remarked that there is 'enough evidence' to incriminate Pakistan for not only training people but also sending terrorist outfits to disturb the ongoing District Development Council (DDC) polls. Security forces had neutralized two Pakistani terrorists and also nabbed their local associate on Sunday after a brief gunfight in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch district. As per officials, the two terrorists are believed to have infiltrated into India through the Line of Control (LoC) about three days ago.

In view of the repeated attempts to disrupt peace amid the ongoing DDC polls, J&K DGP Dilbag Singh stated that incident on Sunday was also a part of the 'same conspiracy', adding that the accused will be booked soon.

"So amongst the large movement of people, you have an odd movement of an anti-national element coming to a city or some other place. Yesterday, we had an incident in Poonch where LeT terrorists from Pakistan and they tried to come to Shopian but they could not because of the heavy snowfall. Our police party along with the Army tracked them down after 3 days, carried out an operation wherein they were asked to surrender so that we could show to the entire world - that is how Pakistan is indulging in the affairs of India and particularly J&K. But unfortunately, they did not surrender and the firefight started and in the end, they were neutralized," DGP Singh while detailing on the encounter in Poonch.

"We have fair clues as to what was the number of terrorists and where they came from and I am sure our police is competent to investigate this kind of cases. We are confident that we'll very soon come out with who all are involved in these cases," he added.

READ | Over 51.5% Votes Polled In 6th Phase Of J-K DDC Polls

READ | Two Pak Terrorists Killed, Local Associate Held During Gunfight In J-K's Poonch

Attempts to disturb DDC polling

Officials have also informed that a joint group of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists have been attempting to disturb the electoral process. Pakistani Army has also been providing cover fire to ensure infiltration of terrorists across the LoC which have been foiled by the Indian Army. On Saturday, the Pakistan army violated ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing with small arms and mortar shelling on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu & Kashmir.

The union territory which is witnessing its first-ever DDC polls witnessed over 51.5 per cent voter turnout on Sunday in the sixth phase of polling which covered 31 constituencies spread over 18 districts. The maiden DDC elections, to be conducted in eight phases, commenced on November 28, and so far voters in 221 constituencies, out of total 280 across 20 districts, have registered their choice. The DDC polls, which are being held along with by-elections to panchayats, is the first democratic exercise in Jammu and Kashmir since it was made a Union Territory last year.

READ | Pak Army Violates Ceasefire Along LoC In J-K's Poonch

READ | Army Chief General Naravane Begins Two-day Rare Visit To Saudi Arabia