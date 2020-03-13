Ex-Chief Election Commissioner Attempts U-turn After Wishing PM Modi Gets Coronavirus

Former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi found himself in a fix after he retweeted a tweet, that said that PM Modi should be infected with Coronavirus. The tweet that has now been deleted by the ex-Election Commissioner now, read "dua ki darkhwast hai"

On Thursday, a user took to twitter to share the news that President of Brazil has tested positive for Coronavirus, who had recently met with PM Modi. Sharing the tweet, he hoped that even PM Modi is tested positive for the virus. The same tweet was retweeted by SY Quraishi. However, the former Chief Election Commissioner has apologised for the tweet after he was called out by netizens.

The World Health Organisation on Wednesday declared the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak as a pandemic, months after the virus spread from China's Wuhan. Over one lakh twenty thousand people have been tested positive for the virus and at least 4,000 people have died and over 60,000 have recovered. The virus has spread to nearly 120 countries and so far, 67 cases have been reported in India.

The number of coronavirus patients in the country has risen to over 70 with 13 fresh cases on Thursday, including nine from Maharashtra and one each from Delhi, Ladakh and Uttar Pradesh as well as one foreign national, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. Giving a state-wise breakup, the ministry said Delhi reported six positive cases and Uttar Pradesh 10. Karnataka has four cases, Maharashtra 11 and Ladakh three.

Besides, Rajasthan, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab have reported cases. Kerala has recorded 17 cases, including three patients who were discharged last month after they recovered from the infection declared a global pandemic. The total number of 75 confirmed cases includes 17 foreigners, 16 Italian tourists and one more foreigner whose nationality cannot be immediately ascertained, the ministry said.

What is Coronavirus?

The coronavirus (CoV) is a novel strain in the large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes. Common symptoms of the novel coronavirus (nCoV) strain include respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties, as per WHO. Coronaviruses are zoonotic, meaning they are transmitted between animals and people, according to the WHO. Several known coronaviruses are circulating in animals that have not yet infected humans.

