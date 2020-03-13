The Debate
Sri Lankan President Accepts PM Modi's Proposal To SAARC Nations On Coronavirus Crisis

Rest of the World News

Sri Lankan President Gotapbaya Rajapaksa accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposal to SAARC members to formulate a “strong strategy” to fight COVID-19.

Sri Lankan

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposal to the members of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) to formulate a “strong strategy” in order to fight the novel coronavirus. Rajapaksa took to Twitter to thank PM Modi for the “great initiative” and urged everyone to united in solidarity in the face of a global pandemic.

Read: 'Leave No Stone Unturned': PM Modi Proposes SAARC Chalks Out Anti-Coronavirus Strategy

Earlier, PM Modi had proposed that the SAARC countries could discuss the ways, via video conferencing, to keep citizens healthy. In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister urged South Asian nations to leave “no stone unturned” in the fight against the deadly virus ensuring the wellness of citizens.

Read: Mamata Banerjee Felicitates Mohun Bagan For I-League Win; Spreads Coronavirus Awareness

Other members welcome proposal

Bhutan, Nepal and the Maldives also joined the bandwagon to welcome PM Modi’s proposal and urged other SAARC members to coordinate in this fight. Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and the Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih thanked Prime Minister for taking the initiative. PM Modi’s proposal and quick response from SAARC members could revive the regional intergovernmental organisation which has been dormant since the relationship between India and Pakistan hit the nadir.

Read: Coronavirus Scare: Indonesia Temporarily Bans Face Mask Export To Secure Domestic Supply

Read: PSL 2020: England Players To Leave Pakistan Immediately Over Coronavirus Outbreak

