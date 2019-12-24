Expert Committee Recommends Shifting Of Capital City To Visakhapatnam From Amaravati

On Monday, the Andhra Pradesh State Municipal Minister Botsa Satyanarayana stated that the GN Rao-led expert committee formed to look into Andhra Pradesh’s development has recommended a change in capital. The proposed new capital is Visakhapatnam instead of the current capital city of Amaravati. Apart from this, the GN Rao-led expert committee has also recommended the High Court of the state to be in Kurnool and the state Assembly to be in Amaravati, said Botsa Satyanarayana.

"State government formed the GN Rao committee for deciding placements of the capital and another administration office. Committee has recommended shifting of the capital city to Visakhapatnam from Amaravati and High Court will be in Kurnool," said Botsa Satyanarayana.

The minister stated that further details will be given on December 27 after the state Cabinet meeting discusses this further. The Andhra Pradesh government led by Jaganmohan Reddy will, therefore, be putting forth the proposal of changing the capital city of the state before the Cabinet, as per the report of the expert committee on the state's capital. The committee which is led by G.N. Rao, a former IAS officer,had held a press conference where they explained that the committee has recommended the government to decentralize development by having three capital cities for the legislature, executive and judiciary.

3 capital system

Satyanarayana further spoke about the division of the three capitals in the state. "Amaravati region will be transformed as an educational hub. The Assembly and Raj Bhavan will remain in Amaravati," he said. The minister said that the promises made by the previous TDP-led government would be fulfilled and developed plots in Amaravati would be handed over to farmers. Along with his party leaders, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had planned a 'Çhalo Amaravati’ tour to meet the farmers who had donated their land for the capital region and pay a visit to the sites of projects he had initiated as CM.

