Eyewitnesses Recall Horrifying Scenes From Anantnag Terror Attack Killing Civilian

A resident of Udhampur district, Deepu was shot dead by terrorists in South Kashmir's Anantnag on the night of May 29. The eyewitnesses of the horrific incident detailed the moments before and after the attack. The victim had gone to a nearby market when 2 motorcycle-borne terrorists fired bullets at him from close range. The victim had four gunshot wounds.

An eyewitness informed that Deepu went to fetch water when he was shot after which they rushed to the spot and took him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. "I heard a loud noise, when I went out I saw him injured and his wife was crying. We took him to hospital and after 5 to 6 minutes, the doctor informed us that he has died. I am not aware how many shot was fired at him. Will get to know after the post".

Another eyewitness stated, "We all were sitting yesterday night as he went to fetch water. We heard the firing and immediately 4 to 5 people rushed to the place. He was injured and lying on the ground. I got to know 4 to 5 shots were fired at him. We were asked to stay indoors".

On Tuesday morning, the security grid of Anantnag arrived at the attack spot to take stock and further investigate the terror crime. ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar is closely monitoring the situation and has directed the district police to intensify their search in a bid to nab the killers at the earliest.

The Jammu and Kashmir police informed about the terror attack and said victim Deepu from Udhampur was killed by the terrorist as he received four gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. A case has been registered while the security forces have launched massive cordon-and-search operations in all nearby villages of the Anantnag district.

"By targeting innocent civilians including women & kids, unarmed policemen & outside labourers, terrorists can’t deter our efforts to bring peace in the valley. Our CT operations will continue simultaneously in all 3 regions of Kashmir, especially against foreign terrorists," said the Inspector General of Police, Kashmir.