Fact Check: Debunking 3 Pieces Of Fake News That Went Viral Amid The Covid Outbreak

While India has been waging a battle against COVID-19, there is a parallel battle being fought against fake news. Here are pieces of fake news that the Press Information Bureau (‘PIB’) has had to dispel in recent days.

CLAIM: On 10 April, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor circulated a since-deleted article on the non-availability of Hydroxychloroquine in Maharashtra to say “While government touts its COVID19 diplomacy, stocks of hydroxychloroquine run dry in India”

FACT: On 10 April, PIB clarified that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare allocated 34 lakh tablets of Hydroxychloroquine to Maharashtra. It stated how this supply is more than the requirement.

The saga continues: while Govt touts its "#COVID19 diplomacy", stocks of hydroxychloroquine run dry in India!https://t.co/Z1mseoLKEk — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 10, 2020

#PIBFactCheck

Claim : A prominent newsportal has claimed #HCQ or #Hydroxychloroquine stocks in Mumbai have run out

Fact: MoHFW has allocated 34 lakh tablets of HCQ to Maharashtra upto 9 April. So supply is much more than present requirement. It has also made its own procurement. pic.twitter.com/FnibB7JebK — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 10, 2020

CLAIM: On 15 April, a certain national daily claimed that there was segregation on religious basis at a hospital in Gujarat.

FACT: PIB in Gujarat stepped in to put out a clarification on behalf of the Health Department of Gujarat. It stated that there was no such segregation and patients were being treated based on symptoms, severity, and doctor’s recommendations.

The Health Deptt.of Govt.of Gujarat has clarified that no segregation is being done in civil hospital on the basis of religion.Corona Patients are being treated based on symptoms, severity etc.and according to treating doctors' recommendations. — PIB in Gujarat (@PIBAhmedabad) April 15, 2020

CLAIM: A national newspaper published an article almost warning that “If you are forced to use the Aarogya app, take all your personal data of your smartphone and do a factory reset before installing it”

FACT: PIB on 6 April clarified, “The app does not link user location & data with any sensitive personal data. Also, it does not make users vulnerable to hacking”

#PIBFactCheck



Claim: a prominent newspaper has alleged in an Op-Ed that #ArogyaSetu will be used for surveillance.



Fact: This is baseless, the App does not link user location & data with any sensitive personal data. Also, it does not make users vulnerable to hacking. pic.twitter.com/4IXstdsIkk — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 6, 2020

