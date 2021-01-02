Fadnavis Slams MVA's Interference In Police After Maharashtra DGP's Central Deputation

Reacting on DGP Subodh Jaiswal's request for Central deputation, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said it was “unfortunate” and slammed the interference of Maha Vikas Aghadi-led state government in the Police department. Briefing the media, Fadnavis said, “It is a very sad and unfortunate development that a good officer like him had to request for a central deputation. He is a good officer but he was frustrated due to the continuous interference from the government, particularly the state home ministry.”

Fadnavis who is also the Opposition leader in the Maharashtra assembly said, “Though the police department falls under the home ministry, we should provide some independence to such a crucial department for its day-to-day function. In any department, people come and go but the department keeps running. At the same time, it is also true that the officer of such calibre should not go to another department like this. It is unfortunate,” reiterated the former Chief Minister.

Central deputation of Jaiswal

The Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to appoint Maharashtra DGP Subodh Jaiswal as the Director-General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra approved his appointment and Jaiswal has headed to Delhi. Jaiswal had requested for central deputation earlier this year because of differences between him and the MVA government, as per reports. In September this year, the Uddhav Thackeray government had transferred over 30 senior IPS officers. Sources also say that with Jaiswal gone, an IPS reshuffle is on the cards for the Maharashtra government.

