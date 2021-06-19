Fake Mumbai COVID Vaccine Camp Alarms Rajasthan CM; Centre Urged To Make Strict Provisions

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said that the Centre should make a provision of life imprisonment for those found involved in manufacturing or administering fake COVID-19 vaccines. The Rajasthan Chief Minister's remarks came against the backdrop of Mumbai's Kandivali COVID-19 vaccination fraud case. Recently, four people were arrested for allegedly organising a coronavirus vaccination camp fraudulently in the name of a private hospital and duping a housing society in Kandivali.

Rajasthan CM on fake COVID vaccine

Ashok Gehlot's tweet in Hindi can be translated into: "The reports of fake vaccination drive in Mumbai are worrying. Earlier, there were reports of fake Remdesivir being administered at many places. Such gangs are playing with people's lives. The central government should immediately bring an ordinance and make provision for life imprisonment for such criminals."

मुंबई में फेक वैक्सीनेशन ड्राइव चलाने की खबरें चिंताजनक हैं। पहले कई जगहों से नकली रेमडिसिविर लगाने की खबरें आईं थीं। ऐसे गिरोह लोगों की जान से खिलवाड़ कर रहे हैं। केन्द्र सरकार अविलंब अध्यादेश लाकर ऐसे अपराधियों को आजीवन कारावास का प्रावधान करे। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 19, 2021

In a subsequent tweet, the Chief Minister further said that the Centre should also ensure that even if any private hospital buys the vaccine, then it should buy through the government so that the credibility is maintained. "Dr MC Mishra, who is the former director of AIIMS, is also of the opinion that the vaccine should be administered only from the authorized place. Everyone should be alert and do not get the vaccine from unauthorized places in a hurry," he added.

केन्द्र सरकार यह सुनिश्चित करे कि कोई निजी अस्पताल भी वैक्सीन खरीदे तो सरकार के जरिये खरीदे जिससे विश्वसनीयता बनी रहे। एम्स के पूर्व निदेश डॉ. एमसी मिश्रा की भी राय है कि वैक्सीन अधिकृत जगह से ही लगवाएं। सभी सतर्क रहें और जल्दी के चक्कर में अनाधिकृत जगह से वैक्सीन ना लगवाएं। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 19, 2021

Mumbai: Hiranandani Society residents receive fake COVID vaccine

Earlier on June 16, the residents of Mumbai's Hiranandani Heritage society in Kandivali alleged that they were victims of a 'vaccination scam'. The residents have alleged that they were inoculated with fake vaccine doses during a vaccination drive that was carried out on May 30. According to a resident of the colony, around 390 residents received Covishield vaccines in the society premises. However, police sources have informed that the beneficiaries received their certificates with different date and location.

Around 390 people were vaccinated on May 30, as part of vaccination drive. Post vaccination, there were no symptoms in anyone.We got certificates under different hospitals' names, who denied having issued any certification.This is when we suspected foul play:Resident Hiren Vohra pic.twitter.com/jpTg52JtNf — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2021

According to reports, the housing society was approached by a person who claimed that he had organised vaccination drives for other housing societies. Moreover, the person claimed to be a representative of Mumbai's Kokilaben Ambani Hospital. The vaccination drive was held along with two other persons, among which one collected cash for vaccines from the society members. Each dose of the vaccine cost Rs 1260. Overall considering 390 doses, the society ended paying up Rs 5 lakh to the person who organised the so-called vaccination drive. In the latest development, Mumbai Police sources have informed that two people have been detained in connection with the Hiranandani Society fake COVID-19 vaccine matter.

Following this incident, Kokilaben Hospital had issued a statement urging people to be careful and remain vigilant about misleading vaccination drives being conducted in their name.

(Image: ANI, PTI)