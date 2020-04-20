Smriti Irani Slams Congress For Defaming Amethi Admin With 'party Office Raided' Claim

Union Minister Smriti Irani slammed the Congress Party for what she claimed as an attempt to spread "fake news". Irani who is also a Lok Sabha MP from Amethi took to Twitter and slammed the Congress which alleged that the constituency's administration is conducting raids at their party office in Amethi while claiming that the Congress leaders are helping the needy. To add to it, Congress even attacked Irani saying she is missing during the Covid crisis.

"Respected Congress, please don't spread fake news. Your workers since March 25 have been roaming in Amethi in the name of giving relief, through passes given by the same administration. Till date, this administration has kept Amethi Corona free. Do not disturb and discredit them," tweeted Irani.

आदरणीय @INCIndia कृपया fake news ना फैलाएँ। आपके कार्यकर्ता २५ मार्च से अमेठी में इसी प्रशासन के माध्यम से पास लेकर घूम रहें हैं राहत देने के नाम पर। आज तक इसी प्रशासन ने अमेठी को कोरोना मुक्त रखा है। इन्हें परेशान एवं बदनाम ना करें 🙏 https://t.co/XdvcVZuAQm — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) April 20, 2020

Her response comes after the District Magistrate & Collector of Amethi, Arun Kumar responded to the allegations of the raids calling them untrue and baseless. He wrote a letter to Congress in Hindi. An excerpt from the letter roughly translates to, "the Revenue and Supply Department officials had visited the Congress office to get the list of beneficiaries and no raid has been conducted. Hence stating on Twitter that a raid has been conducted on Congress office is untrue and baseless."

District Magistrate's letter to Congress:

