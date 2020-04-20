Uttar Pradesh Minister Turns Hairdresser For His Kids, Encourages People to Stay At Home

In an amusing video posted on microblogging site Twitter, Uttar Pradesh minister Satish Dwivedi was seen giving his children a hair cut at home amid the nationwide lockdown. The video was posted by the minister on his Twitter handle with a nostalgic message.

Dwivedi mentioned in the post that giving his children a hair cut at home was as satisfying as playing with scissors on his father's bicycle in childhood. In a 39 second clip, his son can be seen sitting in a chair while the minister steps into the role of a barber with the kitchen scissors in hand. The UP Minister of State for basic education tweeted the video with 'Stay Home Stay Safe' in the caption.

Read: 'From Square Cuts To Haircuts', Says Sachin Tendulkar As He Gives Himself A New Look

As most barbershops are shuttered due to the nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of novel coronavirus, many people have been left with little choice but to brave haircuts at home attempted by family members.

Read: Will Virat Kohli Cut Anushka Sharma's Hair Amid Lockdown? 'Pari' Actor Answers

"An ideal dad"

The clip garnered over 7.1k views and has been shared 202 times as Twitter users poured in their reactions. “There’s nothing above family, good move,” wrote a user in Hindi. Another comment translated that the kid’s reaction, while he hovered with the scissors, was epic. “Superb sir”, wrote the third.

Welldone sir ji.. — Vovin Porwal (@Vovin98789674) April 17, 2020

Salute to you sir.....vry nyc work at home.👌🌷 — Bhoopendra kumar (@JanauraUps) April 17, 2020

Sir ji...

Nice hair cutting 👌👌💐💐

बहुत आसानी से छोटू ने बाल कटवा लिए।💐💐 — Mohammad Arif 🇮🇳 (@ariflakhnavi) April 17, 2020

😀😀🙏 — Shαilεsh Dυβεγ (@shaileshdubey7) April 17, 2020

Very nice

Beautiful#LockdownEffects — Vinay Chauhan (@VinayChauhan806) April 18, 2020

बहुत ही प्यार से छोटे जनाब बाल कटवा लिए आपसे ।नखरे नही करते सायद ये 👌👌👌👌👌👌👌👍👍👍 — ANKUR MISHRA (@ANKURMISHRA411) April 17, 2020

Read: Robert Key Posts About His Quarantine Haircut Gone Wrong, Netizens Have A Good Laugh

Anushka Sharma gives Virat Kohli a hair cut

Earlier, actress Anushka Sharma turned a hairstylist for cricketer hubby Virat Kohli. Sharing his hair trimming session on her official Instagram account Anushka captioned the post as 'meanwhile in quarantine'. While Virat could be heard saying in the video, “This is what quarantine does to you. We allow things like this to happen, getting a haircut with kitchen scissors.”

Read: Vicky Kaushal, Patralekha & Anushka-Virat's Special Haircuts During Lockdown

Uttar Pradesh minister turns hairdresser for kids, encourages people to stay home