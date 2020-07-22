Hero In Life, Hero In Death: In Kerala, Anujith's Kin Donate His Organs; Saves 8 Lives

A 27-year-old man from Kerala who was declared 'brain dead' on July 17 helped eight people after his wife Princy and sister Ajalya donated his organs after his later demise.

Kerala Health Min appreciates the family

Anujith met with a bike accident on July 14 near Kottarakkara in Kerala's Kollam district. He was taken to the Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital in a critical condition and was later shifted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. He was declared brain dead through two apnea tests at the Kerala Institute of Medical Sciences.

His family came forward to donate his heart, kidneys, eyes, small intestine and hands to save the lives of eight persons. Health Minister KK Shailaja appreciated the family for taking this humanitarian step in the time of grief. Shailaja also paid her condolences to the family and said that she is grieving for Anujith with them.

According to ANI, the organ donation was made through 'Mrithasanjeevani' - Kerala Network for Organ Sharing (KNOS) of the state government. Anujith's heart is going to a Thrippunithura-native Sunny Thomas (55) who is under treatment at the Lisie Hospital in Kochi, and the receiver of hand and small intestine is undergoing treatment at the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences.

READ | Kerala plus one result 2020 to be out soon, check DHSE Plus one results from official link

A Pawan Hans AS 35 Dauphin helicopter rented by the Kerala government, carried out the mission of collecting Anujith's organs from the Hyatt Hotel in Ernakulam on Tuesday, as per the orders of CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

READ | 'Oppn parties trying to sabotage govt's COVID-19 mitigation methods': Kerala CM

In 2010, Anujith was in the news when his timely intervention to avoid a train accident saved 100s of lives. Anujith and his friends waved a red basket to alert the loco pilot on the railway track. Anujith worked as a driver at a private enterprise and later as a salesman at a supermarket in Kottarakkara following the lockdown.

He has a three-year-old son. His body will be taken to his residence after the post-mortem examination.

READ | Kerala gold smuggling: Accused Swapna Suresh seeks bail; hearing likely on July 24

READ | Kerala: Chennithala seeks Sitaram Yechury's response over CM Vijayan's 'Consultancy Raj'

(With ANI inputs)