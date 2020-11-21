Famous Poet Devi Priya Passes Away In Hyderabad, Telangana CM Offers Condolences

Noted Telugu poet, journalist, scriptwriter, and Kendra Sahitya Academy award winner Sheik Khaja Hussain, popularly known as Devi Priya, passed away on November 21 morning. The renowned poet died of a brief illness in Hyderabad, his family members told Hindustan Times. Telangana Chief Minister also offered his condolences while lauding the work of the artist.

Devi Priya passes away

The official Twitter handle of Telangana CMO wrote, “Chief Minister Shri K.S. Chandrasekhar Rao expressed grief. The CM said that as a poet, writer and cartoonist Devi Priya had worked hard to cultivate social consciousness.” The second tweet posted by the Chief Minister's office read, “Sri Devipriya praised the literary talent for writing 'Gaali Rangu'. KS Chandrasekhar Rao also expressed profound sympathy to the family members.”

Devi Priya who was 69-years-old when he breathed his last, is survived by two sons. The veteran poet was suffering from severe diabetes and had undergone amputation of his left leg on November 9 because of gangrene. He bagged the Sahitya Akademi Award 2017, for his book Gaali Rangu. His "Running Commentary" on contemporary politics in Udayam Telugu daily was very popular and thought-provoking. Later, he continued the Running Commentary even for a couple of vernacular news channels.

Poetic precision has been among his primary strengths, he toys with the thin line between direct and ornamental poetry. He attributes his love for mythological epics to his poetic evolution. Apart from penning poetry, he has also written several lyrics for Telugu movies. His song Jambhal Bhari Bhai penned for Maa Bhoomi was very popular among all. He authored several books including Gareebi Geetaalu, Amma Chettu Chepa Chiluka, and others.

(Image credit: Prasar Bharti News Service/ Twitter)