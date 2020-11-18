Sahitya Academy Award Winner Poet Alokeranjan Dasgupta Passes Away At 87 In Germany

Bengali poet Alokeranjan Dasgupta passes away at his residence in Germany. He was 87 years old. The news of his demise was shared by his wife Elizabeth. Read ahead to know more.

Bengali poet Alokeranjan Dasgupta passes away at 87

The famous Bengali poet Alokeranjan Dasgupta passed away at his German residence on November 17. According to The Indian Express, his wife Elizabeth broke the news of his demise. He was suffering from various ailments. He was the recipient of Sathiya Academy Award.

Alokeranjan Dasgupta’s poems were well known by the people working in the literature field. He also played a major role in strengthening the cultural ties between India and Germany with his literary contribution. He was mainly known for his translation works. He moved to Germany on the Humboldt Foundation Fellowship. He later even decided to settle there. He was also a lecturer at the South Asia Insititute of the University of Heidelberg, Germany. He also taught comparative literature and Bengali at Jadavpur University.

Alokeranjan Dasgupta’s death has come as a shocker to the ones belonging to the literature field. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also expressed grief on the passing away of the Bengali poet. She tweeted that she is saddened by the death of Alokeranjan Dasgupta. She also sent her condolences to his family.

Alokeranjan Dasgupta has been the author of over 20 books. JoubanBaul which was published in 1959 is one of the primary literary contributions of his. He also translated Bengali and Santal performs into German and English. He also honoured by the German authorities with the Goethe Medal in 1985. In India, he was also awarded Ananda Purashkar in 1985, the Rabindra Puraskar in 1987 and Pravasi Bharatiya Samman 2005. He won the Sahitya Award for his Marami Korat book of poems.

He was born on October 6, 1933, in Kolkata. He studied in Visva-Bharati in Shantiniketan. He also studied at the St Xaviers College and got a PhD for his study of the Indian lyrics from the University Of Calcutta.

Image courtesy- @jiyobangla Instagram

