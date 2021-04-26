Fare Capping On Domestic Flight Extended To May 31, Flight Capacity Sustained At 80%: DGCA

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday extended the fare capping on domestic flights and the domestic flight capacity to be sustained at 80% of the pre-COVID levels till May 31 in light of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country. The DGCA said other terms and conditions of the order shall remain the same with regards to domestic travel in the country. Earlier, the fare capping and domestic flight capacity were to be in effect till April 30 which has been extended by another month.

Increase in price band for upper and lower limits

Earlier in February, Civil Aviation Ministry had increased the lower and upper cap for domestic flights by 10-30 percent. For the flight duration of 40 minutes, the lower limit of fare was increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,200 and the upper limit was increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,800. However, for flight duration of 40-60 minutes, the lower limit of fare was increased from Rs 2,500 to Rs 2,800 and the upper limit was increased from Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,800. For flight durations of 60-90 minutes, the Aviation Ministry the lower limit of fare was increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,300, and the upper limit was increased from Rs 9,000 to Rs 11,700.

For flight duration of 90-120 minutes, the lower limit of fare was increased from Rs 3,500 to Rs 3,900 and the upper limit was increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 13,000. Whereas, for flight duration of 120-150 minutes, the lower limit of fare was increased from Rs 4,500 to Rs 5,000 and the upper limit was increased from Rs 13,000 to Rs 16,900. For the flight duration of 150-180 minutes, the lower fare limit was increased from Rs 5,500 to Rs 6,100 and the upper limit was increased from Rs 15,700 to Rs 20,400. For the flight duration of 180-210 minutes, the lower limit of fare was increased from Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,200 and the upper limit was increased from Rs 18,600 to Rs 24,200.

As the country was grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, to control the fluctuation in prices, the Aviation regulator had said on May 21 last year that all airlines would sell 40% of their tickets at a price lower than the midpoint of the lower and upper limit. The domestic air services which were closed due to Coronavirus pandemic were resumed from May 25 last year. However, only 33% of flights were approved compared to the time before COVID. Gradually, up to 80 percent of domestic flights were approved and the fare capping was to continue till March 2021, which was extended to April 2021 and now extended by another month to May end.

