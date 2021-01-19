Farm Unions To Cooperate With Administration On Republic Day; To Boycott SC-formed Panel

On Tuesday, the farmers' unions submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court making it clear that they will cooperate with the administration on Republic Day. Earlier, the apex court had refused to restrain farmers from protesting in the national capital on January 26 and empowered the Delhi Police to take a decision on their entry into the national capital. Representing the farm unions in the SC, advocate AP Singh contended that there was no justification for the formation of the 4-member committee.

He reiterated that none of the unions shall participate in the meetings of the SC-constituted committee as all its members had espoused support for the farm laws. Apart from this, he pointed out that BKU president Bhupinder Singh Mann recused himself from the committee "to not compromise the interests of Punjab and farmers of the country". This comes even as the panel has decided to hold its first meeting on January 21 where farmer unions have the option of appearing in person or through video conferencing.

SC's attempt to resolve the standoff

On January 12, a three-judge SC bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian laid down the roadmap for the resolution of the standoff by staying the implementation of the farm laws. Moreover, it has not only ordered that the MSP system in place before the enactment of the agrarian legislation shall continue but also made it clear that the landholdings of the farmers shall be protected. As per the order, the SC-constituted committee including agricultural economist Ashok Gulati, Pramod Kumar Joshi- Director, South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute and Shetkari Sanghatana president Anil Ghanwat will solicit the views of farm unions and the Centre.

This panel has been directed to submit its recommendations pertaining to the farm laws to the SC within two months from the date of its first sitting. Additionally, the representatives of all farmer unions, irrespective of whether they are holding a protest or not, have been asked to participate in the deliberations of the committee and put forth their viewpoints. Though the court said that it did not intend to stifle a "peaceful protest", it appealed to the farmers' unions to convince their members to get back to their livelihood as a result of this "extraordinary order".

