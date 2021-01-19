BJP Chief Nadda Questions Rahul Gandhi On His 'claims' On Farm Laws, Chinese Encroachment

Taking a swipe at ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, BJP chief J P Nadda, on Tuesday, posed questions to Gandhi regarding allegations over China's encroachment into Arunachal Pradesh, Congress-Chinese Communist party MOU, the vaccine rollout, the farm laws and Jallikattu. Taunting Rahul Gandhi for his prolonged 'holiday', Nadda said that he hoped Rahul Gandhi would answer his questions at a press conference he held. Rahul Gandhi has vocally attacked the Centre over the three farms - vowing a repeal and has alleged Chinese intrusion in Indian territory on the borders.

Nadda poses questions to Gandhi

Claiming that the Chinese-encroached territory in Arunachal Pradesh was during the Indo-China war in 1959, Nadda asked 'When will Congress stop lying on China?'. On the Farm protests, he questioned 'When will Congress stop provoking and misleading farmers of India?'. Meanwhile, claiming that Rahul Gandhi 'demotivated the nation' throughout the pandemic, he asked why the Wayanad MP has not congratulated on the vaccine rollout. Pointing out the Congress' opposition to the Jallikattu, he asked why was Gandhi now supporting it - pointing to his recent Southern sojourn.

Now that Mr. @RahulGandhi has returned from his monthly vacation, I would like to ask him some questions. I hope he will answer them in his today’s Press Conference. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 19, 2021

Has China encroached into Arunachal?

On Monday, reports stated China has allegedly built a village on the banks of River Tsari Chu in Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh. The village reportedly consists of 101 homes and encroaches approximately 4.5 kilometers into the Indian territory. While the report claims that the village was built the village post-Galwan clashes in June 2020, it later added 'Though this area is Indian territory, according to official government maps, it has been in effective Chinese control since 1959'. It stated that while previously only a Chinese military post existed, now an entire village has cropped up.

In response, the Ministry of External Affairs stated, "China has undertaken such infrastructure construction activity in the past several years. In response, our government too has stepped up border infrastructure including the construction of roads, bridges etc, which has provided much-needed connectivity to the local population along the border. The Government of India keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on India's security and takes all the necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity". BJP MP Tapir Gao too has confirmed the presence of the Chinese encroachment since 1959.

