Farmer Protests: Centre Assures Withdrawal Of Cases; Kisan Unions Demand Written Assurance

In a breaking update in connection with the farmers' agitation, the Central Government on Tuesday contacted some farmer leaders, informed sources to Republic Media Network. The Centre has assured farmer leaders to withdraw cases against protesting farmers. The Centre has assured that no more cases of stubble burning will be registered against the farmers. They have also been assured on a committee on MSP, which still remains unresolved. Meanwhile, Kisan unions demand a written assurance from the Central government on this. And the government has agreed to give it, sources said. Also, the Centre is likely to soon give written assurance to the farmers on their demands. The Haryana government may also issue a letter to farmers soon on withdrawing lawsuits against farmers in the state.

This comes three days after farmer unions announced the formation of a five-member panel to re-open talks with the Centre on unresolved demands. Members of the five-member committee include farmer leaders Ashok Dhawale, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Shiv Kumar Kaka, Yudhvir Singh, and Balbir Singh Rawal. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) is also set to hold another meeting on Tuesday to decide on the future course of the agitation.

Cases against farmers in Haryana

On December 4, after a three-hour-long meeting at Chief Minister’s official residence in Chandigarh, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni had said that the talks failed as there was no agreement between the two sides on their demands as the union leaders had sought withdrawal of cases registered against farmers during the agitation, suitable compensation and government jobs for the families of the “martyred farmers” and allotment of land to build a memorial for them.

As per reports, the state government expressed its inability to announce the withdrawal of all cases against farmers due to the technical and legal hitches as a number of cases were already being heard in courts. There was also no consensus on financial relief to farmers and government jobs for the kin of the over 70 deceased farmers of Haryana.

What are the demands of SKM?

MSP based on the comprehensive cost of production (C2+50%) should be made a legal entitlement of all farmers for all agricultural produce.

Withdraw the draft Electricity Act Amendment Bill, 2020/2021' proposed by the Centre.

Remove the provisions of punishment to farmers in the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act, 2021

Immediately withdraw cases against thousands of farmers booked during this movement in Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and many other states.

Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra should be sacked from the Union Council of Ministers and arrested in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Around 700 farmers lost their lives during the agitation. Their families should be given compensation and be rehabilitated. Land should be given at the Singhu border to build a monument in memory of the martyred farmers.

Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will repeal the three farm laws, both Houses of Parliament cleared the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021. The new bill was passed amid massive ruckus and sloganeering by the opposition parties in both Houses. After this, the bill will now be sent to the President for approval.

The three farm laws that have been repealed are the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

