Farmer Protests: SKM Accepts Centre's Fresh Proposal; Decision On Ending Stir On Thursday

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Wednesday said that they have accepted the revised draft proposal of the Central government on their pending demands and it will now meet on Thursday after receiving a formal communication on government letterhead. Gurnam Singh Chaduni, farmer leader and SKM core committee member, said that the earlier draft by the Centre on pending demands were not acceptable to them following which a revised draft was received from the government.

"We have accepted the revised draft given by the Centre over our demands in regard to farmers agitation against three farm laws. We will hold a meeting again tomorrow as soon we receive a formal letter from the Centre. Protest is still underway," Chaduni said in a press conference.

The SKM, an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions, said in a statement that consensus has been received on the government's fresh proposal regarding fresh demands.

"Consensus has been reached on the government's fresh proposal. Now, a formal communication signed on the government's letterhead is awaited. SKM will meet again tomorrow at twelve noon, at Singhu Border, to take a formal decision thereafter to lift the morchas," the SKM said in a statement.

The SKM had formed a five-member panel for a dialogue with the Central government regarding pending demands of farmers, including withdrawal of cases against farmers, legal guarantee on MSP and compensation to the families of farmers who died during the agitation.

Farm Laws repealed

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, apologising to farmers, said that the three farm laws will be taken back. On November 29, Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 was passed in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The bill was presented by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in both Houses of Parliament. President Ram Nath Kovind also gave his assent to the Bill that completes the repealing of three farm laws.

The three farm laws that were repealed are The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

