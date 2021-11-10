The Samyukta Kisan Morcha announced on Tuesday that 500 farmers will participate in a tractor march to the Parliament daily during the upcoming Winter session. The SKM is an umbrella body of several farm organizations protesting at the Delhi borders seeking the repeal of the three agrarian laws passed by Parliament. It stressed that this march will be peaceful with an aim to increase the "pressure" on the Centre to force it to accept the demands of farmers.

Moreover, it decided to observe the one year of the farmers' protest on November 26. Revealing details of the protest, it explained, "On November 26th, there will be huge mobilisations from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan at all the Delhi borders. Large meetings will be held there. SKM has called for massive joint statewide actions by farmers, workers, employees, agricultural labourers, women, youth and students on November 26th, in all state capitals of India, except the states mentioned above which will mobilise at the Delhi borders".

At present, the talks between the Union government and the farmers' unions over the three farm laws have come to a standstill. While the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of the farm laws, a committee appointed by the apex court submitted its report pertaining to the legislation in a sealed cover on March 19. So far, 6 states- Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, West Bengal and Delhi have passed a resolution in their respective assemblies demanding the withdrawal of the farm laws.

Deadlock over the farm laws

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potatoes, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

On October 21, the Supreme Court asked the farmers' unions to file their reply in 3 weeks' time to a Noida resident's plea seeking an end to the road blockade. Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul observed, "Ultimately some solution has to be found. I’m not averse to their right to protest even when a legal challenge is pending. Roads cannot be blocked".