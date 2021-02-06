Farmers' Chakka Jam: All You Need To Know About Nationwide Road Blockade On February 6

In an attempt to intensify the farmers' agitation against the Centre's three contentious farm laws, the protesting farmer groups have proposed to stage nationwide road blockage or "Chakka Jam" on Saturday. This 3-hour road blockade will take place between 12 pm to 3 pm across the country. While stating that no roads will be blocked in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said that farmers in these states have been kept on standby and will be called to the national capital for protests.

The umbrella body for the farmers' protest, Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), said, "There will be no blockade programme inside Delhi since all the protest sites are already in a "Chakka Jam" mode. All roads for entering into Delhi will remain open except where farmers' protest sites are already located."

READ | Rakesh Tikait Gives Three Different Reasons For 'No Chakka Jam' In UP And Uttarakhand

SKM: 'Essential services to continue uninterrupted'

Highlighting details of the proposed "Chakka Jam", SKM said that the essential services such as fire brigade, ambulance and school buses will not be stopped during this road blockade. After the tractor rally's violent incidents in the national capital on Republic Day shocked the nation, the farmer organisation has assured that protest on Saturday will remain completely peaceful and non-violent and the protestors have been asked to not indulge into any conflict with the government officials or any citizen. "The jam will get over after blowing of horns for one minute, in a bid to convey a message of solidarity with the farmers," SKM added.

READ | Congress And AAP Spar Over Farmers Agitation And Protection Of Farmers At Delhi Borders

Delhi Police prep for 'Chakka Jam'

Despite the fact that the agitating farmer unions have said that there will be no "Chakka Jam" in the national capital, Delhi Police has already beefed up security at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders. Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said, "We are monitoring content on social media to make sure rumours are not spread against the police. The protestors are camping at the borders of Delhi. We are in touch with the police force of other states also."

READ | As Police Prep For 'Chakka Jam', BKU Leader Tikait Assures Farmers Won't Enter Delhi

What are the farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

READ | CPI(M) Leader Calls For Active Support To Ongoing Farmers Agitation