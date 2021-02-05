As Police Prep For 'Chakka Jam', BKU Leader Tikait Assures Farmers Won't Enter Delhi

Going firm on their demand for the repeal of the Centre's 3 contentious farm laws, hundreds of farmers spent another night in the cold and withstood speels of drizzle on Thursday at Ghazipur border. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, who had been leading the agitation since November 2020, said that the movement at Delhi's outskirts could continue till October this year and will also be supported by the villagers.

Rakesh Tikait on 'Chakka Jam'

Taking a veiled jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the fortification of the protest sites at Ghazipur, Tikri and SInghu order, Rakesh Tikait shared the details of the proposed February 6 "Chakka Jam" (blockading of roads as a form of protest) with the press. Speaking further, the BKU leader said that the blockade will not be done in Delhi but will take place in other parts of the National Capital Region, which comprises parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and the rest of the country including the southern states.

Tikait said, "Dilli mein hum nahi kar rahe, wahan to raja ne khud qile-bandi kar li hai humare jaam karne ki zaroorat hi nahi hai (We are not going to do anything in Delhi, the king there has already fortified it, there is no need for us to do a blockade now)."

While speaking about the proposed 'Chakka Jam', Rakesh Tikait said that there will be a 3-hour blockade on roads. He said that the vehicles which will come and stop will be given water and food. "Items like chana and peanuts will also be distributed to these people and we will apprise them of what the government is doing with us. During his interaction with the press, the BKU leader informed that the framework for furthering the movement is underway in villages.

He said, "Two tractors will come from villages and they will stay here for 5 days. Then they will leave and the other two tractors will replace them."

When Tikait was questioned about the stringent security measures and road blockades at Ghazipur, he said that the Delhi Police should rather be about it as they have done it. Pointing towards the repositioning of iron nails by the police, the farmer union leader said that the farmers will pull out all iron nails of the government and also pull out those fixed at protest sites one by one. On further talks between the farmers and the government to break the impasse, Tikait said that decision will be taken by the committee of the farmer unions.

Tikait defends Opposition parties visiting protest site

Tikait since the beginning of the farmers' protest in September 2020, has always said that the ongoing agitation is apolitical despite Opposition political parties reaching the protest sites. He said that the politicians are visiting the protest sites because they want to know about the farmers and are not doing it as a part of any political agenda. When asked about the protestors being dubbed as Khalistanis and anti-national by some people, the BKU national spokesperson said that these charges are a thing of the past and it was time for everyone to move on.

What are the farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

(With PTI inputs)