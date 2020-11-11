Farmers In Amritsar Continue To Burn Stubble As Delhi Records 'severe' AQI Level

Despite the 'severe' Air Quality Index (AQI) in the Delhi-NCR region, farmers from the neighbouring state of Punjab continued to burn stubble on their fields. As of Tuesday, November, 10, the AQI of the national capital remained above 400, hitting the emergency levels. Farmers in Amritsar have claimed that the government has still not offered an affordable alternative to the stubble burning problem which is severely rising pollution levels in Delhi for several weeks. The farmers further revealed that they are forced to burn their stubble as they cannot afford the big machinery the government has provided as alternatives.

'We are compelled to burn the stubble'

"We are compelled to burn the stubble as we don't have any other alternative. We cannot afford the big machinery that the government offers as alternatives. The government should find a more concrete solution for this problem," said Jerman Singh, a farmer from Amritsar's Wadala village.

Singh further recommended that the government should set up an industry to produce something from the straw. "This way pollution can be reduced. Stubble burning, however, is not the only reason for pollution. Industries and vehicles contribute much more," he added.

AQI in Delhi-NCR continued to remain in the "severe" category

On Tuesday, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported that the AQI in Delhi-NCR continued to remain in the "severe" category. The AQI near Income Tax Office (ITO) in New Delhi was recorded at 469. It was 489 in Narela, 497 in Gurugram's Sector 51, and 480 in Noida's Sector 62, all in the "severe category", as per the CPCB.

NGT Imposes Ban On Sale, Use Of Firecrackers In NCR

Meanwhile, on Monday the National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposed a total ban on the sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in the National Capital Region (NCR) from midnight of November 9 to midnight of November 30.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel explained that the direction will apply to all cities and towns in the country where the average of ambient air quality during November (as per available data of last year) fell under the 'poor' and above categories.

"The cities/towns where air quality is 'moderate' or below, only green crackers be sold, and the timings for use and bursting of crackers be restricted to two hours during festivals like Diwali, Chhath, New Year/Christmas Eve etc., as may be specified by the state concerned. "At other places, ban/restrictions are optional for the authorities but if there are more stringent measures under orders of the authorities, the same will prevail," the bench said.

Backing the decision to ban firecrackers amid the festive season, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that it was necessary amidst rising pollution during the pandemic. He further said the national capital was paying the price of the Centre's negligence as timely intervention by the government could have helped lower the pollution levels in the city.

