'Farmers In Our Hearts', Says Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat As He Invokes Hanuman

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday reassured the farmers in his state by mentioning Lord Hanuman during a public rally in Dehradun. He also appreciated the Uttarakhand farmers for not participating in 'Chakka Jam' which was held on February 6.

"If we (the BJP government) had the powers of Hanuman, we would have split our hearts open to show what lies there for farmers," the Chief Minister said.

He said this after distributing interest-free loan cheques among farmers. As many as 25,000 farmers of the state were distributed interest-free loans worth around Rs 300 crore through the loan distribution programme joined by about 5,0000 farmers from the state physically as well as virtually.

Appreciating the farmers of Uttarakhand who have stayed away from the day''s ''chakka jam'' in other states against the new farm laws called by the protesting unions, Rawat said he wants to thank them for refusing to submit to the forces that want to "instigate" them to serve their own interests.

Tikait's 3 reasons fo no Chakka Jam

On Friday, BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait had cited three reasons for not holding a 'Chakka Jam' in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand - claiming evidence of attempts to spread violence. Previously, he claimed that the reason for not having a chakka-jam in the two states is that those farmers can be called to Delhi at any time. Apart from this, he also said that sugar-cane from UP and Uttarakhand were inconvenienced- opting to issue a memorandum to the state government detailing their demands. Chakka Jam was held all over India apart from Delhi, UP, and Uttarakhand, as planned.

On February 6, the farmers held a 3-hour 'Chakka Jam' peacefully across India in Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, etc, as farmers continue to protest for 73 days at Delhi borders.

