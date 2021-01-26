Farmers Invade Iconic Red Fort & Plant Own Flag; Shocking Violence Witnessed Across Delhi

The protesting farmers on January 26 entered the national capital from three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border and the Ghazipur border, as Delhi Police gave their nod for a peaceful protest. However, despite Sanyukt Kisan Morcha's assurance and Delhi Police's conditions for the tractor march, violence broke out as the farmers entered Delhi. The protesting farmers with their tractors broke the barricades and cemented barriers at Delhi’s Mukarba Chowk, prompting Delhi Police to use tear gas shell against them. The situation quickly devolved to a point where the police were outnumbered, even as the farmers overran Delhi and a number of its monuments, capped off by the shameful visuals of farmers breaching Red Fort's ramparts and planting their flag atop its podium.

The protesters were stopped from entering Delhi as the tractor rally began ahead of the time granted for it. The Delhi Police had allowed the tractor rally to take place from noon to 5 PM. However, when the protesters forcefully tried to enter the capital, Delhi Police attempted to persuade the farmers to begin the rally as per plan - that is after the conclusion of Republic Day parade. Despite a request by the Police, protesters on foot and on tractors with national flags and flags of farmers' union marched towards Delhi, raising slogans and vandalising the barricades and other barriers. Even after clear instruction, that no flags except the Tricolour will be used, the farmers not only put flags of the unions but also marched with flags on bikes.

As the protesters entered Delhi, visuals show that the protesters are vandalising buses and heckling Police personnel. Near ITO, a bus was vandalised and the farmers diverted their route. Barricades near Red Fort are vandalised and a video shows a tractor being driven by protestors in full speed towards the police personnel trying to stop them. Visuals also show that farmers are carrying sticks, despite the Delhi Police circular stating it clearly that they are not allowed to carry any weapon.

#WATCH Violence continues at ITO in central Delhi, tractors being driven by protestors deliberately try to run over police personnel pic.twitter.com/xKIrqANFP4 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

#WATCH Protesters break barricade, attack police personnel and vandalise police vehicle at ITO in central Delhi pic.twitter.com/1ARRUX6I8E — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

READ | Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait turns blind eye; says 'rally peaceful' as violence grips Delhi

READ | Farmers protest: Entry, exit gates of over 10 Delhi metro stations temporarily closed

The talks between Centre and farmers over the three farm laws have been inconclusive even after 11 round of talks. While the farmers' union refused Centre's proposal for suspending the implementation of the aforesaid legislation for one and a half years and said that they want repeal of the laws, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar categorically said that the Union government is ready for another meeting only if the farmers want to discuss this proposal.

Even as violence broke out, farm union leader Rakesh Tikait has denied reports of violence and claimed that march is peaceful. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, said that the Centre should repeal the farm laws and farmers will continue to protest. Moreover, Congress party tweeted a video claiming that the Delhi Police on the orders of the BJP-led government attacked the farmers.

While, Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil, and Joginder Singh Ugraha were asked by Delhi Police to coordinate with the police during the rally, they have not yet issued any statement on the violence. The violence is not only against the Delhi Police circular but also the circular by the unions that stated that display of political flags, loudspeakers, trolleys, animals, carts, weapons or firearms are prohibited.

READ | Open violence breaks out at farmers' tractor rally; promise of peaceful protest shattered

READ | FM Sitharaman leads symbolic pre-Budget 'Halwa ceremony' as 2021 Budget goes paperless