Farmers Postpone Nov 29 Tractor Rally After Agriculture Min Tomar Assures Panel On MSP

In a big development, the farmers' union, on Saturday, postponed the tractor rally which was scheduled to be held on November 29. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmers’ unions, had earlier this month announced that starting November 29, 500 farmers will participate in peaceful tractor marches to Parliament every day during the Winter Session. The tractor marches were planned in order to observe one year of the protests against farm laws.

Speaking to Republic, former SKM member Bhopal Singh said that if the government forms a panel on MSP and initiates talks, they will stop the protests right away. If not, the protests will continue. "PM Modi earlier was doing good work for the farmers, but I don't know what happened to him all of a sudden, who misguided him. However, he had to take back the three farm laws," Bhopal Singh said.

The former SKM member added, "Now, if the PM just talks or forms a committee for MSP, then all of the protests will be called off, and we will agree to all the terms and conditions that will be set forth by the government."

Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar assures panel on MSP

Earlier in the day, the BJP-led Central government further gave into the demands of protesting farmers by promising to constitute a committee for discussion on the Minimum Support Price (MSP). Besides MSP, the to-be formed committee will deliberate on the issues of crop diversification, zero-budget farming.

Confirming the same, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, "This committee will have representatives from farmers' organizations. With the constitution of this committee, farmers' demand on MSP stands fulfilled."

Cases against protesting farmers to be withdrawn

Further, Narendra Singh Tomar has affirmed that the respective state governments can consider withdrawing the cases filed against farmers for engaging in violence or clashing with police during demonstrations. In addition to this, the states can also consider granting compensation to the families of those who were killed in the protest, said Tomar.

"As far as cases registered during the protest are concerned, it comes under the jurisdiction of state governments and they will make a decision. The state governments will decide on the issue of compensation too, as per their state policy," he said.

Having said that, Narendra Tomar urged farmers to end the protest. "After the announcement of the repeal of the three farm laws, there is no point in continuing farmers' agitation. I urge farmers to end their agitation and go home," the Union Agriculture Minister said.

PM Modi had last week announced his government's decision to withdraw the contentious laws. Days later, the Union Cabinet cleared the bill to withdraw the legislation, which will be tabled in the Parliament on November 29.