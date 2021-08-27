Farmers' Protest: Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) Calls For 'Bharat Bandh' On September 25

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) in an attempt to protest against the Centre's farm laws on Friday called for a "Bharat Bandh" on September 25. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha said that this move is aimed at further strengthening and expanding the farmers' agitation, which completed nine months on Thursday.

While addressing a press conference at Delhi's Singhu border, SKM's Ashish Mittal said that they are calling for a "Bharat Bandh" on September 25. Informing that this is happening after a similar "bandh" was organised on the same date last year, he said, "We hope that it would be more successful than the one last year, which was held amid the COVID-19 pandemic."

Ashish Mittal, who was also the convener of the all-India convention by farmers that concluded on Friday, added that the 2-day event was a success and it also witnessed participation of representatives from 22 states, of not just 300 farm unions but also members of organisations that work for the welfare of women, labourers, tribals as well as youth and students.

He said, "During the convention, discussions and deliberations took place on the farmers'' struggle that has been going on for the last nine months, and it focused on making their agitation against the farm laws a pan-India movement. During this convention, we understood how the government has been attacking the farming community with pro-corporate laws, and how by capturing the market, farmers' produce will be bought at lower prices."

Samyukt Kisan Morcha: 'Govt is on verge of bankruptcy

Mittal alleged that the government, which is on the verge of bankruptcy, is trying to recover money from the farmers, labourers and the common man by increased the fuel prices and prices of cooking gas. All these anti-public steps are to benefit the corporate. It is important to strengthen our agitation against all of these factors," he added.

Giving more details of the convention, Mittal said that the farmers' demand for repeal of the three farm laws, legal guarantee for MSP of all crops, repeal of Electricity Bill, 2021, and no prosecution of farmers under the "Commission of AQ Management on NCR and Adjoining Areas Bill 2021" was also reiterated. He also elaborated on the farmers'' upcoming rally in Uttar Pradesh scheduled to take place in Muzaffarnagar on September 5, saying it is expected to witness the participation by lakhs of people.

"A call for strengthening this movement will be made from there. The movement will be taken to every zila there, and we have appealed to people to participate in large numbers. We have also appealed to farmer and labour organisations at the zila and lower levels to come together and discuss the impact of these laws and create a collective agitation across the country," Mittal said.

Earlier on Thursday, the farmers'' protest against the three contentious laws completed nine months since they first arrived at the Delhi borders. The farmers have been demanding the repeal of the laws which they are afraid will do away with the MSP system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations. So far, over 10 rounds of talks with the government that has been projecting the laws as major agricultural reforms have failed to break the deadlock between the two parties.

