Farmers' Unions Refuse To Engage With SC-constituted Panel; Anti-farm Law Stir To Continue

In its first reaction to the Supreme Court order, the farmers' unions appreciated the fact that the apex court had declined to pass any order to stop the ongoing protests. While the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) welcomed the stay on the implementation of the farm laws, it added the repeal of the farm laws is the only solution as the implementation can be reinstated at any point in time. Moreover, the unions reiterated that they will not participate in a court-mandated committee process.

A 4-member committee comprising agricultural economist Ashok Gulati, BKU national president Bhupinder Singh Mann, Pramod Kumar Joshi- Director, South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute and Shetkari Sanghatana president Anil Ghanwat has been formed by the SC to resolve the current standoff. Casting aspersions on the impartiality of the panel, the AIKSCC alleged that these persons have openly supported the agrarian laws. Maintaining that the unions have nothing to do with the matter in the Supreme Court, the statement revealed that the farmers' protest on Republic Day in Delhi and other parts of the country will go ahead as scheduled.

In a statement, the AIKSCC remarked, "Farmers have explained in detail to the government of India that 3 laws will lead to corporate control over agri processing, markets. Will lead to high cost of inputs, higher debts on peasants, lower the crop prices, increase farmer losses, decrease govt procurement, end PDS, raise food costs, higher farmer and agri worker suicides, hunger deaths, eviction from land due to debts. Government has hidden these hard facts from people and courts."

Centre defends farm laws before SC

A day earlier, the Centre filed a counter-affidavit before the SC to remove a "deliberate wrong impression" created by "non-farmer elements" present at the protest site and to apprise the SC with true facts. On behalf of the Centre, Union Agriculture Minister Sanjay Agarwal stated that the protests by some farmers should not be treated as a reflection on the validity of The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

He stated that the following routes - Palla check post, Singhu border, Tikri border, Dhansa border, Sakoli border, Jai Singhpur Khera and Atohan Palwal leading to Delhi had been fully blocked owing to the farmers' stir besides the partial blocking of 4 other routes. In the counter-affidavit, Agarwal elaborated the Centre's consultations prior to formulating the farm legislation. Explaining the rationale for the farm laws, he accused some farmers and unions of carrying out protests based on the "apprehensions, misgivings and misconceptions" created by some vested interests.

