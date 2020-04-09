Telangana: Fearing COVID-19, Man Starts Tying Masks Around His Goats' Muzzles

After a tiger tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the United States, A Venkateshwara Rao, a resident of Kallur Mandal in Telangana, covered his goats' muzzles with masks in a bid to protect them from COVID-19.

"I own 20 goats and my family is entirely dependent on them as we don't own any land for farming. After I heard about coronavirus, I started wearing a mask whenever I stepped out," Rao said.

After hearing about a tiger testing positive for the deadly virus, Rao started tying masks around his goats' muzzles too. "I have started tying masks around my goats' mouths after I heard COVID-19 infected a tiger in the USA. Since I am wearing a mask myself, I even decided to make my goats wear masks while foraging in the forest area."

Zoos at the highest alert

Meanwhile, the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) has asked all zoos across the country to monitor the health of kept animals as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 after a tiger in a US zoo tested positive for the virus.

In a letter to all States and Union Territories, CZA Member Secretary SP Yadav said that the United States Department of Agriculture's National Veterinary Services Laboratories has confirmed COVID-19 in a tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York. "Zoos in the country are, therefore, advised to remain on highest alertness, and monitor animals 24X7 using CCTVs for any abnormal behaviour or symptoms," it said.

Earlier, a four-year-old Malayan tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York has tested positive for the coronavirus infection. The female tiger, named Nadia, is believed to be the first known case of an animal infected with COVID-19 in the US. It is suspected that she contracted the virus from a caretaker who was asymptomatic at that time. The incident has raised concerns over whether the infection can be transmitted between animals and humans.

