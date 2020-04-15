Female Resident Doctor Attacked By Patients Of COVID-19 Wards In LNJP Hospital

Resident doctors of Maulana Azad Medical college deployed at Lok Nayak hospital wrote to the director of the latter hospital complaining of assault by patients admitted in the facility. Narrating their ordeal the doctors in the letter pressed upon lack of security provided to them.

According to the letter, the incident took place yesterday when the complainant doctors were deployed in surgical ward number 5, where a patient began to hurl abuses and passed Lewd comments at a female doctor on duty when interrupted by another medico the patient gathered other patients in the ward and started threatening the staff on duty.

Soon the situation aggravated and the doctors were forced to run for their lives. “The healthcare workers had to run inside the duty room and hide, while the other patient and the mob with him tried to break open the door,” the letter read.

Further underlining the laps in the security the letter added, "On contacting by phone at 5.30 pm, the floor in-charge Dr Vivek Sachan and Dr Azam Mohammed was not reachable. He received the information by Whatsapp and only gave commands to the doctors stuck in the DDR. He did not reach the ward despite the assault situation, neither did he ensure that the security reached the ward. He ignored the crisis calls of the residents and left them in jeopardy. CMO on duty did not pick up the crisis calls from the doctors and when approached by residents she diverted the matter to the security officer posted at casualty."

"The concerned on-duty security officer refused to accompany the residents who repeatedly informed him about an ongoing crisis. The security guard and police officer posted at the surgical block did not respond even after seeing and hearing the security alarms on the 5th floor. Marshalls and guards did not have PPEs supplied to them and refused to enter the ward. Only after they were provided PPE by the doctors did they enter the war," the letter stated further.

The medical stuff further sought justice and demanded action again the defaulters.

Ever since the corona outbreak, several attacks against healthcare providers have come to light across the nation where the doctors and the medical staff had to incur the wrath of patients and society in large.

See the letter here:

