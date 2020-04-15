Lockdown Violators Should Be Booked Under IPC, DM Act: Home Secy To States

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday directed states and union territories to book under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act, 2005 people who violate the lockdown or make false claims. Earlier, MHA issued detailed guidelines after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced an extension of the Coronavirus lockdown till May 3.

In a letter to all chief secretaries of the states and union territories, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said the lockdown measures issued on March 24 clearly mentioned that "any person violating these containment measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC".

See the order here:

READ | MHA Guidelines For Lockdown 2.0: Agriculture And Farming Activities To Remain Operational

Here are the detailed guidelines issued by the MHA on Wednesday

Revised Consolidated Guidelines of MHA dated April 15, 2020

Hon’ble Prime Minister, in his address to the Nation on April 14, 2020, declared that the lockdown in India will have to be extended till May 3, 2020, with a view to arrest the spread of COVID-19 in the country. Hon’ble Prime Minister also declared that select necessary activities will be allowed to be opened up from April 20, 2020, in identified areas of the country.

In pursuance of the announcements of the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an order dated April 14, 2020, extending the lockdown in India till May 3, 2020. Further, MHA issued another Order, dated April 15, 2020, to allow select additional activities in areas not demarcated as containment zones by States/ UTs/ District Administrations.

Along with the Order dated April 15, 2020, consolidated revised guidelines have been issued, delineating the prohibited activities across the country, activities allowed in containment zones, and select permitted activities allowed from April 20, 2020 in the rest of the country.

The objective of the revised guidelines is to consolidate the gains achieved during the 1st phase of lockdown and further slow down the spread of Covid 19 and at the same time provide relief to farmers and labour and daily wage earners

The activities prohibited across the country include travel by air, rail and road; operation of educational and training institutions; industrial and commercial activities; hospitality services; all cinema halls, shopping complexes, theatres, etc.; all social, political and other events; and opening of all religious places/ places of worship for members of public, including religious congregations.

There are certain national guidelines like mandatory home made face covers at work places and in public places ,strong hygiene and health care measures like provision of sanitisers , staggered shifts , access control , thermal screening and imposing fines for spitting etc. penalties will be imposed for violation.

READ | MHA Expands Digital Economy Exemptions In Covid Lockdown 2.0: E-commerce, Teaching Allowed

The activities permitted under the revised guidelines, from April 20, 2020 will not be allowed within the containment zones as demarcated by States/ UTs/ District Administrations as per the guidelines of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHF&W). In these zones, no unchecked inward/ outward movement of population would be allowed, except for maintaining essential services, i.e., medical emergencies and law & order duties, and government business continuity.

Very strong containment measures will be implemented in the hotspot districts accounting for large number of Covid 19 cases or with fast growth of cases . Detailed guidelines on delineation of containment zones and containment measures have also been issued. Only essential services are to be permitted in these zones and strict perimeter control and strict restrictions on movement enforced.

The permitted activities from April 20, 2020 are aimed at ensuring that agricultural and related activities remain fully functional; the rural economy functions with maximum efficiency; employment opportunities are created for daily wage earners and other members of the labour force; select industrial activities are allowed to resume their operations, with adequate safeguards and mandatory standard operating protocols (SOPs); and the digital economy. At the same time, keeping the imperative of containing the spread of COVID-19 in the country, National Directives for COVID-19 management have been laid down, which shall be enforced by the District Magistrates through fines and penal action as prescribed in the Disaster Management Act, 2005.



READ | These Are The Modi Government's Fresh Guidelines For India's Extended Coronavirus Lockdown

Transportation of goods will be permitted without any distinction of essential or non essential.



Farming operations, including procurement of agricultural products, agriculture marketing through notified Mandis and direct and decentralized marketing, manufacture, distribution and retail of fertilizers, pesticides and seeds; activities of marine and inland fisheries; animal husbandry activities, including the supply chain of milk, milk products, poultry and live-stock farming; and tea, coffee and rubber plantations are allowed to be functional.



To provide an impetus to the rural economy, industries operating in rural areas, including food processing industries; construction of roads, irrigation projects, buildings and industrial projects in rural areas; works under MNREGA, with priority to irrigation and water conservation works; and operation of rural Common Service Centres (CSCs) have all been allowed. These activities will create job opportunities for rural labor, including the migrant labor force.



Manufacturing and other industrial establishments with access control have been permitted in SEZs, EoUs, industrial estates and industrial townships after implementation of SOP for social distancing. Manufacture of IT hardware and of essential goods and packaging are also allowed. Coal, mineral and oil production are permitted activities. It is expected that the industrial and manufacturing sectors will see a revival with these measures, and will create job opportunities while maintaining safety protocols and social distancing. At the same time, the important components of the financial sector, e.g., RBI, banks, ATMs, capital and debt markets as notified by SEBI and insurance companies will also remain functional, with a view to provide enough liquidity and credit support to the industrial sectors.



Digital economy is critical to the services sector and is important for national growth. Accordingly, e-commerce operations, operations of IT and IT enabled services, data and call centres for Government activities, and online teaching and distance learning are all permitted activities now.



The revised guidelines also permit all health services and the social sector to remain functional; public utilities to function without any hindrance; the supply chain of essential goods to operate without any hindrance; and, important offices of Central and State Governments and local bodies to remain open with required strength.

In sum, the revised consolidated guidelines are aimed at operating those sectors of the economy which are critical from the perspective of rural and agricultural development and job creation, while maintaining strict protocols in areas where safety is paramount to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Meeting is being held by Cabinet Secretary with state Chief Secretaries and DGPs to discuss smooth and effective implementation of revised guidelines that were issued earlier in the morning today Principal Secy. to PM, Union Home Secy and Health Secy. are also present.

All collectors , SPs municipal commissioners and civil surgeons are also participating in the conference.

READ | SEZ, EoU, Industrial Estates & Industrial Townships To Resume Operation, Guidelines Issued