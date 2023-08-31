Female Wrestler From Hisar Accused Of Fraud By Delhi Police Officer Slits Wrist

A woman wrestler from Hisar slit her wrist at her home allegedly over being "falsely" accused of defrauding a police officer of around Rs 50 lakh.

Rounak Gulia told reporters in Hisar that she had slashed her wrist at her home here on Tuesday and was at present in an hospital.

A Delhi Police officer Deepak Sharma, posted as Assistant Superintendent at Delhi Prisons Department, had recently lodged a complaint against Rounak and her husband Ankit Gulia of allegedly defrauding him of more than Rs 50 lakh luring him with huge profits if he invested in their health supplement business.

Rounak in her defence has claimed that Deepak Sharma and her husband knew each other and had some financial dealings pertaining to some business.

She said Sharma has claimed she was absconding whereas she was very much present in Hisar.

Rounak said that she separated from her husband in April this year when she came to know about the pending financial matter between her husband and Sharma.

"On March 2, Deepak Sharma claims, I along with my husband came and took cash from him. But on that date, I was in Belarus for training.

"No money was transferred into my account. The name of the company Sharma has mentioned was closed over a year ago. I am being harassed and being accused falsely," she said.

The wrestler who also appeared in a reality show in 2021 said she got to know about the accusations a few days ago when she was getting ready for her practice.

"I returned from my practice. I was mentally upset. I slit my wrist. When I gained consciousness, I found myself in hospital," she said and demanded an impartial probe into the matter.

Hisar Police said it is probing the charges.

"We have recorded her statement and investigations are being conducted," a Hisar police official said.

As it happens, Deepak Sharma is known for his passion for bodybuilding and had appeared in a reality TV show in 2021. He met Raunak Gulia on the show who was also a participant.

During the show, Raunak introduced herself as a performer and said her husband is a well known entrepreneur in the field of healthcare products, Delhi police had said earlier.

In May 2022, Rounak introduced Sharma to her husband, Ankit Gulia, at the launch party of their supplement brand in which Rounak was a director, said the FIR registered at Madhu Vihar Police Station in east Delhi.

In January, Rounak told Sharma that her husband's business was flourishing and they were earning a huge profit but needed more funds to diversify their brands and set up more outlets, it stated.

Rounak persuaded Sharma that if he could invest Rs 50 lakh then her husband could get him 10 to 15 per cent profit with no share in losses, and also offered him to become a brand ambassador of the company and brand, the FIR said.

Sharma agreed to give the money with the agreement that he will get 15 per cent in the profit. After February this year, he transferred Rs 43 lakh into Ankit's account and further Rs 8 lakh in cash on several occasions, it said.

In April, Sharma claimed he was duped by the couple and filed a complaint.