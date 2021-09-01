Fire & Fury Corps Celebrates 22nd Raising Day At Leh War Memorial To Remember Bravehearts

On Wednesday, the 'Fire and Fury Corps' commemorated its 22nd Raising Day with a solemn Wreath Laying ceremony at the War Memorial, according to the PRO, Defence, Srinagar.

On behalf of all ranks of the Fire & Fury Corps, Lieutenant General PGK Menon, General Officer Commanding, laid a wreath at the Leh War Memorial to remember the gallant warriors who rendered the ultimate sacrifice during various operations in Ladakh. The corps was created on September 1, 1999, in the aftermath of the Kargil War. Since its inception, it has successfully maintained the sanctity of both the Line of Control with Pakistan and the Line of Actual Control with China, all while holding constant vigil at some of the world's highest battlegrounds, including the Siachen Glacier.



The Corps has played a key role in development of the region by improving infrastructure in Ladakh for the benefit of both the Army and civilians. In times of natural disasters, it has stuck with the people of Ladakh, providing relief, rescue, and infrastructure reconstruction.



"On the auspicious occasion of the Raising Day of the Corps, all ranks once again pledged to defend our borders with their blood and reaffirmed their wholehearted support to the people of Ladakh", the statement read.

Fire & Fury Corps build a strategic road at 18,600 ft

Earlier, on Tuesday, a strategically important road built by Fire and Fury corps was inaugurated. The road connets Zingral to Tangtse via Kela. The road has been built by the Indian Army at 18,600 feet altitude and is set to add new dimensions development of the area. The road will significantly reduce the route of Pangong lake by 41 kms.



Lt. Gen PGK Menon General Officer Commanding 14th Corp at the inauguration said the road has been constructed by the 58 Engineer Regiment of the Indian Army. On the inauguration, the Indian Army said, "The strategically important road will reduce 41KM travel from Leh (Zingral to Tangtse) to reach Pangong Lake crossing Kela Pass of 18600 feet height connecting Lchagri Gyamtso Lake and Tharuk Village."



The Army further said that the road will play a significant role in improving the socio-economic status of the people of Ladakh's Lalok Region in the future, as it would attract tourists for a variety of reasons, including the world's highest tourist motorable road.



(With ANI Inputs)

Image: ANI