Bathinda Military Station Firing Has No Terror Angle, Four Dead; Rajnath Singh Briefed

A firing incident was reported at Bathinda Military Station in the early hours of Wednesday, April 12. According to sources, the incident was reported at around 4:35 AM inside the Bathinda Military Station.

The Station Quick Reaction Team has been deployed at the site and the area has been cordoned off and sealed. Meanwhile, authorities have started the search operation and security near the site has been beefed up.

"Four casualties reported in a firing incident in the early hours of the morning around 0435 hours inside Bathinda Military Station today. The Station Quick Reaction Teams were activated and the area was cordoned off and sealed. Search operation in progress," said the HQ SW Command.

Firing inside Bathinda Military Station

#LIVE | Firing in early hours of the morning inside Bathinda Military Station today. Search operation in progress at Bathinda station. SP Vaid, Former J&K DGP speaks to Republic on the same.#BathindaMilitaryStation #FiringIncident https://t.co/MDhtHZYf76 pic.twitter.com/gVtmVv4pfk — Republic (@republic) April 12, 2023

According to SSP Bathinda, the firing incident is not a terror attack. "It doesn’t seem like a terror attack. It seems to be a case of fratricide," per the Punjab Police.

Punjab police have also entered the Bathinda Cantonment, and the search operations are in progress. Residents have been restricted from entering the cantonment area.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh calls for a meeting over the firing incident at Bathinda Military Station

#LIVE | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh calls for full briefing at 11:30 AM on Bhatinda Military station firing. Senior officials of the Home Ministry and Senior NIA officials to be present during the briefing.#BathindaMilitaryStation #RajnathSingh https://t.co/gUeBmJVqaf pic.twitter.com/PpSOoBGqzs — Republic (@republic) April 12, 2023

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has called for a full briefing at 11:30 AM. Senior officials along with national security officers will also be present at the meeting. Meanwhile, authorities have also deployed a technical team to further investigate the matter.

Police deny "terror angle" in Bathinda Military Station firing

While spealking to Republic TV on Bathinda Military station firing case, Punjab Police Inspector General SPS Parmar said the firing inside Bhatinda Military Station "is not a terror attack".