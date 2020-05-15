First 4 Rafale Fighter Jets To Commence Arriving In India By July-end: Sources

As per sources, the first four Rafale fighter jets including three twin-seater aircraft and one single-seater aircraft shall start arriving at the Ambala airbase in India by the end of July 2020. While Defence Minister Rajnath Singh received the first Rafale during his visit to the Dassault Aviation facility in Mérignac, France on October 8, 2019, the aircraft were originally scheduled to arrive in the country by May-end after being refitted with India-specific enhancements. However, the delivery of the aircraft has been postponed by two months in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis in India and France.

Sources add that the first Rafale shall be piloted by the Commanding Officer of the 17 Golden Arrows' squadron along with a French pilot. On the way from France, the aircraft would be refuelled by a French Air Force tanker aircraft and the Indian IL-78 tanker. Meanwhile, the first batch of 7 Indian pilots has finished its training on the Rafale fighter jet.

The Rafale deal

The government of India signed a deal with the French government and Dassault Aviation to procure 36 Rafale fighter jets to bolster India’s urgent requirement on the eastern and western borders in September 2016. It costs more than 7.8 billion euros. The opposition parties led by the Congress-led a frontal attack on this deal. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi had demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe various allegations like the escalation of procurement price and undue benefits to a private Indian company. On November 14, 2019, the Supreme Court rejected a bunch of pleas seeking a review of its December 14, 2018 judgement, which had dismissed the petitions against the Rafale deal.

Advantages of Rafale

Being a Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA), the Rafale jet is known for its speed, weapon holding capacity and attack capability. The Rafale is powered by two SNECMA M88 engines, which helps it attain a high speed of 1,912 km per hour and a range of more than 3,700 km. It also has a Martin-Baker Mark 16F ‘zero-zero’ ejection seat, capable of operating at zero speed and altitude. Equipped with the AESA radar, SPECTRA Electronic Warfare System and IRST system, Rafale is categorized as a 4.5 generation aircraft. This is invaluable as the IAF currently has only third and fourth generation fighter jets. However, its biggest advantage is its capability of delivering nuclear weapons.

Additionally, the Meteor is a game-changing missile on-board. This implies that an Indian Rafale jet will be able to shoot down an enemy aircraft over 100 km away without even crossing the air space. Weighing 1,300 kg, another key element is the Scalp long-range air-to-ground stand-off cruise missile, that can strike 600 km into the enemy territory. Some of the other India-specific modifications include radar warning receivers, low band jammers, 10-hour flight data recording, infra-red search and tracking systems.

