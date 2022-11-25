First Aerial Pictures Of Ram Mandir Out: Here's How The Structure Is Taking Shape

Ahead of the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in early 2024, exclusive aerial pictures of the structure are here. In the pictures accessed by Republic, the temple dedicated to Lord Ram can be seen taking shape. The pictures show the reinforced concrete base, with the plinth raised to a height of 6.5 meters.To raise the plinth, Granite blocks of stone from Karnataka and Telangana have been used. The length of one block is 5 feet, the breath is 3.5 feet and the height is 3 feet. Over 17,000 such blocks will be used.

The pink sandstone from the hills of the Bansi Paharpur region of Rajasthan's Bharatpur is being used in the construction of the temple. About 4.70 lakh cubic feet of carved stones is being used.White marbles from the Makrana hills of Rajasthan would be used inside the garbhgrih area of the temple. The front part of the white marble door frame in the garbgrih will be carved in a beautiful way, with conch, a representation of Lord Vishnu, embossed on the stones on both the sides.

How's the Ram Temple taking shape?

Rs 900-1000 crore project, supervised by L&T

The construction work on the Ram Mandir began on August 5, 2020, after the foundation stone laying ceremony by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The entire project is to cost between 900 and 1,000 crore and will be spread over 110 acres of land. The temple complex will also include a museum, a research centre, and an archival centre.

Larsen & Toubro is the main contractor for the construction of the temple and the ramparts, while Tata Consulting Engineers has been hired as the project management consultant, while four other engineers four engineers Jagdish Aphale (IIT- Mumbai), Girish Sahastrabhujani (IIT-Mumbai), Jagannathji (from Aurangabad), and Avinash Sangamnerkar (from Nagpur) are also working voluntarily on behalf of the Trust.