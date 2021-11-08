The Maharashtra CID has on Monday made its first arrests in the Param Bir Singh extortion case. Republic TV has learnt that the Maharashtra CID arrested police Inspector Nandakumar Gopale and Inspector Asha Korke in the matter. The two serving officers were arrested in the case filed at the Marine Drive police station against the former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh, and 7 others namely DCP Akbar Pathan, PI Asha Korke, PI Nandkumar Gopale, Sunil Jain, Shrikant Shinde, Sanjay Patil and Sanjay Punamiya.

As per sources, Nandakumar Gopale and Asha Korke were called in for questioning by the state CID earlier today. After hours of interrogation, both were arrested by late evening. The CID will produce Gopale and Asha Korke before the Killa court at 11 AM tomorrow.

Their arrests come in relation to a complaint that was filed by one Shyamsunder Agrawal who levelled Rs 15 crore extortion charges against the group of people. All have been charged under IPC Sections 387, 388, 389, 403, 409,420,423,464,465,467,468,471,120b, 166,167,177,181,193,195,203,211,209,210,209,210,347,111,113,110.

Param Bir Singh missing

Levelling 'extortion' charges against the Maharashtra Government, Param Bir Singh went 'missing' post his transfer to the low-key post of the Home Guard. On October 23, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray admitted that the former Mumbai Police Commissioner had indeed gone 'missing'. In a hearing before the Bombay High Court, the MVA government confirmed that his whereabouts were not known to them and they had lost all contact with him. On the other hand, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil has alleged that there are inputs indicating that Param Bir has fled the country, with names of countries such as Belgium (alleged by Sanjay Nirupam) emerging; claims which can not be verified.

Extortion Cases against Param Bir Singh

Param Bir Singh has been named in five FIRs in connection to extortion cases - including by two bookies who accused Singh of extortion and falsely implicating them in cricket betting cases. Singh has already been accused by Police Inspector Bhimrao Ghadge of stopping the probe on collusion between builders and officials of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to dupe the State government of Rs 124 crore.

The Maharashtra government on March 30 constituted the Chandiwal Commission to probe the former Mumbai top cop's 'extortion' charges. Notably, despite being booked in 5 FIRs and having 2 Non-Bailable warrants issued against him, Param Bir Singh is absconding and his whereabouts are currently unknown.

The entire scandal exploded after Param Bir Singh leveled 'extortion' charges against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh after his transfer, following Vazegate. Singh alleged that the NCP leader had asked Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai.

Given that prime-accused API Sachin Vaze worked directly under him, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government on April 10 had ordered an inquiry against his alleged 'misconduct' and how officers like Sachin Vaze working under him 'went rogue'. On April 29, a second inquiry was ordered by the government against Param Bir Singh based on the corruption allegations levelled by inspector Anoop Dange.