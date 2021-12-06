First Batch Of Pilgrims Who Visited Ayodhya Under Delhi Govt Scheme Return To Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) A group of 1,000 pilgrims who visited Ayodhya under the Delhi government's free pilgrimage scheme returned to the national capital on Monday.

The pilgrims were welcomed with garlands and dhol' beats by Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai at the Safdarjung Railway Station.

The Delhi government, in a statement, said the pilgrims were also presented with umbrellas and bags as gifts.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he could fulfil his promise of sending the elderly to Ayodhya so early with the blessings of Lord Ram.

Our senior citizens, who are like our parents, have returned from Ayodhya after offering prayers to Shri Ram. Look at the happiness on their faces. Last month, I had made a promise to Delhiites that I will take them on the pilgrimage of Ayodhya. It was fulfilled so soon with the blessings of Lord Ram. Jai Shri Ram, he said in a tweet in Hindi.

He also tweeted a video in which pilgrims are seen smiling and hailing Kejriwal for such an effort.

Rai, who went to receive the group of pilgrims at the station, said Delhiites are very happy with the pilgrimage to Ayodhya started by the Kejriwal government and such journeys will continue in future too in public interest.

Arrangements made by the Kejriwal government for the pilgrimage are being heavily appreciated by the pilgrims, he told reporters.

He said under the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana, people have been traveling to religious places all over India for the last two year, irrespective of whether they are Hindu, Muslim or Sikh.

Ayodhya was recently added to the list of free pilgrimage sites by the government in October this year.

The statement by the government also said pilgrims praised the arrangements made by the Kejriwal government during the pilgrimage.

They also enjoyed the devotional spirit of Aarti and Satsang on the banks of River Saryu in Ayodhya. While returning, the pilgrims raised slogans praising the work and policies of the Kejriwal government, it said.

Suresh Chandra Gupta of Kondli assembly constituency, who was a part of the group of 1,000 pilgrims sent by the Kejriwal government, said in the statement, We got all facilities-from food, water to milk at night. May Lord grant Kejriwal a long blessed life. Sitting on the banks of the Saryu, we performed aarti and were given a grand welcome. My blessings are with you, Kejriwal Ji.

The pilgrims were taken from Delhi by an AC train. Food and snacks were served during the journey. Tea and snacks were given in the morning, lunch in the afternoon, snacks in the evening, and dinner at night. Apart from this, milk in kulhad and paan were also given to the elderly at night, the statement said.

Kejriwal had flagged off the train carrying the first batch of pilgrims from Delhi for Ayodhya Darshan on December 3.

The statement added that people of Delhi will go on pilgrimage to Kartarpur Sahib and Velankanni in January.

At the same time, a plan has been made to send Delhi pilgrims to Kartarpur Sahib by deluxe AC buses. The first batch of passengers via AC bus from Delhi to Kartarpur Sahib will leave on January 5, 2022 and the first train carrying passengers from Delhi to Velankanni will leave on January 7, the statement added.



