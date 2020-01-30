First Case Of Coronavirus In India Confirmed In Kerala; Patient A Wuhan Student; Isolated

A student in Kerala, studying at Wuhan University, has been tested positive of deadly coronavirus that has claimed at least 170 lives with more than 7,700 cases reported. The patient is currently stable, being closely monitored and has been kept in the isolation ward at a hospital.

India has been continuously monitoring the situation in China and the Cabinet Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reviewed the preparedness against novel Coronavirus including an evacuation plan. Screening of passengers with travel history from China has been extended to 13 more airports and the ministry is procuring more thermal scanners for faster screening.

On January 29, Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, chaired a video conference with Health Secretaries of states. States/Union Territories reported that the thermal and symptomatic screening has been initiated at all identified Airports and screening sensors are operational with few more such equipment getting procured.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has made a formal request to China to facilitate the evacuation of Indian nationals from Wuhan, the epicentre of the Coronavirus outbreak. The Indian Embassy in China is continuing to maintain close contact with its nationals in Wuhan city and elsewhere in Hubei. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson informed that the Indian Embassy has opened three hotlines to respond to concerns of those affected by this situation.

Emergency Committee meeting called

The Director-General of the World Health Organization has decided to reconvene the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee on the new coronavirus on January 30. The meeting is aimed at getting advice on whether the current outbreak constitutes a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).

“WHO deeply regrets the error in this week's situation report, which inserted the word “moderate” inaccurately in the #coronavirus global risk assessment. This was a human error in preparing the report. I have repeatedly stated the high risk of the outbreak,” tweeted Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

(with inputs from agencies)