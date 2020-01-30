Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 170, Over 1,700 New Cases Reported

The death toll in China’s deadly Coronavirus epidemic has surged to 170 with over 1700 recent cases of infections elevating the figures to 7,711 confirmed cases as the infection continues to accelerate, confirmed the government to the reporters on Thursday. Amidst the mounting global fear and substantial containment efforts to restrain the contagion of the disease, the 38 new death reports have emerged from the epicentre of the Wuhan Virus outbreak, the province of Hubei in China.

There are 91 confirmed cases outside of China in at least 15 countries, five confirmed infection cases in the US, and first confirmed patient has reportedly been detected in Tibet. Finland and UAE confirmed one case each of illness on Wednesday.

According to the reports, the virus has spiralled to every 31 provinces of China sparking a global health concern as World Health Organization warned the countries to spring to immediate measures as hundreds of foreign nationals were evacuated from the City of Wuhan where the SARS-like virus originated.

Progress of the virus and its contagion worrying WHO

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general told the media that the progress of the virus and its contagion, especially in some countries, its global outbreak via human-to-human transmission is worrying. The World Health Organisation's (WHO) Emergency Committee is set to convene an urgent meeting over whether the outbreak constitutes a global emergency, a designation that would foster international coordination amongst the nations.

The airlines across the world are either banning or paring back services in and out of China, some nations have halted immigration facilities and have suspended the visa issuance facilities to Chinese nationals. Michael Ryan, head of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme emphasized in the international media that the world needs to stand alert to the global risk of outbreak and declaring a worldwide health emergency can streamline measures for 200 nations to contain the pandemic.

