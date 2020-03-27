The Debate
Punjab CM Amarinder Filled With Hope At State's First Coronavirus Recovery & Discharge

General News

On Friday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh took to Twitter and announced that the first case of COVID-19 in Punjab has successfully recovered.

Written By Shloak Prabhu | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19

With a surge in the number of coronavirus cases in India, there have been several instances where patients have been recovered from the virus. On Friday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh took to Twitter and announced that the first case of COVID-19 in Punjab has successfully recovered. The patient, who was admitted to Government Medical College in Amritsar, is scheduled to be discharged on Friday, said the Punjab CM.

First patient of COVID-19 in Punjab recovers

Taking to Twitter, Captain Singh expressed relief after the man who had tested positive has recovered. He also shared a video of the man who recovered. The patient can be seen lauding the efforts of the doctors and medical staff. The Punjab CM also asserted confidence and said:

"It’s a great moment for us. I am sure we will win this War Against" 

In addition, the Punjab government on Thursday directed officials to immediately distribute 10 lakh packets of dry ration, containing flour, dal and sugar, among the poor people working in the unorganised sector, such as the daily-wage earners. 

First Published:
